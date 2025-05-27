NBA insider addresses LeBron James’ looming $52M decision on Lakers amid retirement rumors: "He wants to be in competitive environment"

The question of whether LeBron James will remain with the LA Lakers this summer is yet to be answered by "The King" himself. He holds all the cards regarding his future, as he has a player option worth over $52 million per Sportrac. He also has until June 29 to decide if he's opting in.

While James has yet to fully give his answer on his future, there's a good chance that he'll still don the purple and gold when next season starts. According to league insider Shams Charania on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, James is highly likely to opt in.

However, Charania also added that James will have some conversations with LA's front office regarding the future before he ultimately decides.

"His option day is June 29. He's got about a month to figure it out," Charania said. "There's gonna be some hard conversations that are gonna happen between him and the Lakers to see what this team looks like. LeBron James, whether he plays one more season or a few more seasons, he wants to be in a competitive environment."

James will turn 41 this December and cannot wait several seasons for a team to re-tool or rebuild. While he is still talented enough to be a major contributor on any squad, he needs to be surrounded by the right pieces to create a contender.

Having Luka Doncic as his running mate is already a huge step toward that, but they'll need more pieces. They'll likely need to address their depth at the center position first and foremost, as that was where they've been weakest these past years.

LeBron James reacts to his 2025 All-NBA selection

Seeing LeBron James win an award or be named to one of the All-NBA squads at the end of the season is nothing new. Still, it continues to be a notable addition to his resume when he does get awarded something, especially considering he's 40.

This year, the panel of voters saw fit to name James to the All-NBA second team along with Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Evan Mobley and Steph Curry. While fans have been used to this, James appears to be in some degree of disbelief at his selection.

LeBron James @KingJames ALL NBA at 40!! Low key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it. Blessed beyond I can even imagine.👑🙏🏾

This marks the fourth time that James has been selected to the All-NBA second team in his career. He has also been named to the All-NBA third team the same number of times, and he's made the All-NBA first team 13 times.

