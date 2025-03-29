NBA insider drops bombshell report on Ja Morant’s problem with Taylor Jenkins 

Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies roster are still recovering after the news broke on Friday that the team is moving on from head coach Taylor Jenkins with less than ten games left in the regular season. However, one NBA Insider has reported that the Grizzlies' centerpiece wasn't too upset with the change and is ready to see the HC go.

During his time in Memphis, Jenkins has been one of the most successful coaches in the team's history. The 40-year-old led the Grizzlies to the playoffs in four of the six seasons he was in charge, including the ongoing one. He also tied the franchise record of single-season wins in the 2021-22 season with 56.

Ja Morant has been a staple on the team while Jenkins was in charge, winning both the Rookie of the Year and the Most Improved Player awards under the coach. Jenkins and Morant made it as far as the second round of the postseason, losing to the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

However, writers for The Athletic, Sam Amick, Joe Vardon and Fred Katz, reported that the move might have been in the works for a while. According to them, Ja Morant had issues with the plays and schemes that Jenkins wanted to implement on the offensive side of the ball.

"Some days he looks like he’s ready to play, and some days he looks like he doesn’t want to be there… because he hates the offense," reported Amick and others on Morant's distaste for Jenkins' system.

The Memphis Grizzlies' offense has been inconsistent and unorthodox, despite the team averaging the second-most points per game in the NBA, just behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. For example, Memphis is at the bottom of the league when it comes to pick-and-roll usage(according to NBA.com), despite the fact that they have two bigs who were built for it, in Zach Edey and Jay Huff.

With Jenkins heading out, interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo will step in and take charge. Iisalo was the top assistant coaching hires before the season began. His new offense should be a drastic change from that of Jenkins.

How will the coaching change affect Ja Morant and the Grizzlies as they prepare for the postseason?

Teams don't usually fire coaches so late into the season. With Jenkins' dismissal, Morant and his teammates will have to quickly adjust to the new playbook under Iisalo.

As they have been since drafting Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the best transition teams in the NBA and should lean on that moving forward. Their defense, anchored by Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr., will also play a crucial role as they enter the playoffs.

With a high-powered offense run by Iisalo, though, Memphis should have a better shot at keeping up with their competition.

There is still much to be decided in the Western Conference standings, but barring a total collapse to end the season, Memphis should be one of the top six seeds. The playoffs in the West have been extremely matchup-dependent over the last few seasons, but the Grizzlies will take their chances against any of the top teams.

