NBA insider drops major update about De'Aaron Fox's injury issues shortly after blockbuster link up with Victor Wembanyama 

After a blockbuster trade to the San Antonio Spurs, De'Aaron Fox is all-in on the team's play-in push, even if it means that he has to postpone surgery on his shooting hand.

According to Tom Osborn of San Antonio Express-News, the guard is fully aware of the fact that he will, most likely, need surgery on the pinky finger of his shooting hand.

Despite that, he's planning to postpone the surgery until the summer, citing the Spurs' hopes of making a run at the Western Conference play-in tournament. Osborn quoted Fox as saying that he would "more than likely" need surgery, however, he has no plans of going under the knife right now.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We have something we're trying to play for."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Post

Currently, ahead of the team's clash with the Orlando Magic tonight, the franchise is sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference, just half a game ahead of the streaking Portland Trail Blazers, and two games behind both the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors, who are both tied for 10th.

Since the pre-deadline trade that landed Fox in San Antonio, the team has posted a 1-1 record, picking up a 126-125 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, before dropping a narrow 117-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday after a game-winning 3-pointer from Fox was ruled to be after the buzzer.

"I think it's going well," - De'Aaron Fox opens up on first two games with San Antonio after buzzer-beater three is waved off in Charlotte

In his first two games with the San Antonio Spurs, De'Aaron Fox has impressed. In his first game with the team, the former Kings star logged a double-double with 24 points and 13 assists on 50% from the floor as the Spurs picked up a win over the Hawks.

Then, just two days later, he logged 22 points and four steals over 33 minutes while shooting 52.9% from the floor in San Antonio's game versus Charlotte. While the team is fresh off a narrow loss, Fox is happy with how things are going since the trade.

Following Friday's game against the Hornets, De'Aaron spoke to members of the press:

“I think it's going well. Whenever you have a group of guys that want to see each other succeed, no matter who's taking the shot, it makes those types of things happen pretty fast and organically. The biggest thing for me is trying to learn people's spots, plays, it's a lot coming at you quickly.”

With the team in pursuit of a play-in spot in the Western Conference, the team will face off with the Orlando Magic tonight, the Washington Wizards Monday, and the Boston Celtics Wednesday before the All-Star break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback