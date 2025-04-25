NBA insider raises alarm over Nuggets' banged-up roster before critical Game 4 clash: "I'm worried about this team"

The Denver Nuggets might have to go deep into their roster for their Game 4 showdown against the LA Clippers on Saturday. Michael Porter Jr. is dealing with a left shoulder sprain, and Russell Westbrook injured his foot, causing him to leave Game 3 early.

Aside from these two notable injuries, two more players from the Nuggets core are dealing with injuries. While they aren't officially listed on the squad's injured players list, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are both hurt as well.

These injuries are causing league insider Marc J. Spears to worry about Denver, and he shared that distress on Friday's NBA Today.

"I'm worried about this team," Spears said. "Let's see if they have the heart of the champion. They've got some injuries. (...) After everything that's happened the last couple weeks, Cancun sounds cool right now."

Per an article by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Michael Porter Jr. injured his shoulder while hustling for the ball in Game 2. He suited up for Game 3, but it was clear that he was struggling, scoring only nine points on a 2-for-9 clip.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook got hurt while warming up for Game 3. He still played through the pain but eventually had to leave. Westbrook - who played nine minutes - scored three points after going 1-for-5 while all his attempts came from behind the 3-point line.

The Denver Nuggets already have their backs against the wall, entering Game 4 down 2-1. Injuries to their core players won't make it any easier for them in their quest to secure another championship.

Nikola Jokic has carried the Nuggets on his shoulders in their showdown against the Clippers

Throughout the Denver Nuggets's struggles against the LA Clippers, Nikola Jokic's shine has not been dimmed. He is almost single-handedly keeping the team afloat and he might have to do even more with the depleted roster around him.

Game 1 - Nuggets win 112-110 overtime: One rebound shy of triple-double (29 points, nine assists, 12 rebounds)

Game 2 - Nuggets lose 105-102: Triple-double (26 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists)

Game 3 - Nuggets lose 117-83: Triple-double (23 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists)

Jamal Murray has been a massive help to Nikola Jokic, especially in the scoring department. However, if he's hurting, Jokic might have to do so much more.

