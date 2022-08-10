“That’s clearly gonna drive a deeper well between the 2 sides” - NBA insider reacts to Joe Tsai siding with Steve Nash and Sean Marks, says Kevin Durant has checked out of Brooklyn

This offseason, the stalemate between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets remains to be the biggest story in the NBA. As of now, there is still no indication of when the two-time Finals MVP could be traded.

There have been few updates since Durant first requested to be traded, but The Athletic's Shams Charania recently provided more intel on the situation. He stated that when KD last met with Nets owner Joe Tsai he told him to choose between himself and the pairing of GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. In his two years at the helm, Nash has a record of 92-62 in the regular season and 7-9 in the playoffs.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Charania dove more into his latest reporting on KD. He feels the ultamatium he gave the owner will likely cause a greater divide between both sides.

"It's clear Kevin Durant is checked out. He's not there in Brooklyn."

"That's cleary what Joe Tsai when he tweets last night and says I'm gonna support my coaching staff and my front office. That's basically him going with his side. That clearly is gonna drive even a deeper well between the two sides."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "It's clear that Kevin Durant has checked out of Brooklyn.. Joe Tsai made it clear that he's siding with Sean Marks & Steve Nash" ~ @ShamsCharania "It's clear that Kevin Durant has checked out of Brooklyn.. Joe Tsai made it clear that he's siding with Sean Marks & Steve Nash" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive https://t.co/fzzGqMU6bv

Should Joe Tsai considering siding with Kevin Durant over Steve Nash and Sean Marks?



While many might feel this was an easy decision to make for Joe Tsai, a case could be made as to why he should at least consider the other side. Right now, giving into what Kevin Durant wants might be the best short-term solution for the Nets.

If KD were to stick around, Brooklyn is immeditaley put back in the title picture. Alongside Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, they have the star power to go toe-toe-toe with just about every contender in the league. With their rotation completely filled out, there is not much work left for Marks to do at this point in time.

Having a strong coach is crucial in the NBA, but at the end of the day, doesn't move the needle much for teams. Nash has done well in his time with Brooklyn, but isn't exactly a foundational piece. If Tsai were to find a new coach to fit Durant and Irving, it could cool down the stalemate between stars and organization.

Star players are hard to come by, and so is real chances to secure a title. Tsai did the right thing backing his guys, but pushing KD away will completely change the trajectory of the franchise for years to come.

