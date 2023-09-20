NBA insider reports 2x finals MVP or Paul George could potentially be Joel Embiid’s teammates next summer 

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George remain a part of the LA Clippers plans this season after playing just 38 games together in the 2022-23 season. The duo remains, on paper at least, one of the best two-way pairings in the league. Despite that, injuries have continued to keep them from achieving the success that many, including the Clippers front office, believe they can.

Heading into what many consider a make-or-break year, there has been plenty of talk of the Clippers potentially splitting up Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Despite George missing the playoffs last year, and the Clippers being eliminated in the first round, Steve Ballmer and the Clippers franchise remain behind the duo.

Whether or not that changes this season, only time will tell. In the meantime, longtime NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes that the Philadelphia 76ers could make a big move next offseason and pair one of the two with Joel Embiid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given that the duo of Paul George & Kawhi Leonard isn't expected to sign an extension next summer, Windhorst believes that Philadelphia's time could be coming. Whether or not they're able to keep James Harden around, and satisfied, is another thing. He said:

“As far as I know those guys want to be in Los Angeles, and so if they opt out and become free agents, I guess somebody could go after them. Philadelphia right now has positioned itself to be a big free-agent player.

"I guess Philadelphia could swoop in and go after Paul or Kawhi. Are they going to Philly? Or someplace like that? I don’t know, maybe it’s not the worst set of risk factors for the Clippers to play it out that way.”

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

How will this upcoming season likely play into the Philadelphia 76ers potential decision?

This offseason saw the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers engage in trade talks surrounding James Harden. Although the teams didn't wind up coming to a deal, the situation opened communication channels between the two teams.

The proposed move that could land Leonard or George alongside Embiid wouldn't come via trade. However, this season will go a long way in shaping the 76ers future. So far, over his four years with the LA Clippers, Paul George has averaged just 47.25 games a season.

On the flip side, Kawhi Leonard is averaging just 40.25 games over his four seasons with the team thanks to his year-long absence during the 2021-22 season. Should he and George wind up both feeling the effects of an injury-plagued season, the Philadelphia 76ers could look elsewhere next offseason.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers

Of course, the hope is that both men have healthy, and successful years, while on the flip side, the expectation is that much of Philadelphia's success will hinge on Harden. If he decides to hold-out and refuses to attend training camp, the team could look to trade him at the first available opportunity.

Commissioner Adam Silver, on the other hand, is hopeful that the two sides can work things out. With Harden set to hit free agency at the end of the season, the team would likely part ways with him for good should they entertain the idea of signing Kawhi Leonard or Paul George.

With plenty up in the air, it's clear that this season will be an interesting one across the board. From the futures of George & Leonard in LA, to the championship pursuit of Joel Embiid in Philly, it's safe to say the upcoming season will be thrilling.