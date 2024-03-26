NBA insider reports "unusual" Jontay Porter props betting interest up to $20,000 led to investigation

Jontay Porter has grabbed a piece of NBA headlines during a slate of crucial regular-season games. The unheralded Toronto Raptors power forward is reportedly under the microscope for betting irregularities. If found guilty of violating betting rules, he could face serious sanctions including contract termination.

“At least one other U.S. sportsbook detected unusual betting interest on Porter props in games in question. A sportsbook industry source told ESPN that multiple betting accounts attempted to bet large amounts, upwards of K and K, on Porter unders in January game against Clippers.”

The NBA explicitly prohibits players and even league employees from betting on player props. Teams and the league have designated committees that diligently monitor this type of infraction.

On Jan. 26, the Toronto Raptors lost at home 127-107 to the star-studded LA Clippers that featured Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Leading into the game, there was a reported buzz for Jontay Porter's “unders.” The forward had prop bets of 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Those who managed to bet on Porter not reaching those numbers won. He played just four minutes and finished with three rebounds, one assist and no 3-point attempt due to what the Raptors called an eye injury. Incredibly, those who bet on the backup forward not hoisting a shot from deep were the biggest winners per DraftKings Sportsbook report. In a game featuring several superstars, the betting on Porter stood out.

Betting irregularities on Jontay Porter wasn’t a one-time phenomenon

The said game between the Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers may have just been an anomaly to some regarding Jontay Porter betting. However, antennas were surely on red alert when a similar incident happened on Mar. 20 against the Sacramento Kings.

The line for Porter was at 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the said matchup. The figures were much lower than his season averages of 4.4 PPG and 3.2 RPG. Toronto’s crippled lineup was annihilated 123-89 by the Kings. Porter played three minutes and ended with another dismal output of zero points and two rebounds.

The following day, DraftKings Sportsbook almost replicated the same report from Jan. 26 regarding the forward. Bettors who bet on Jontay Porter’s “unders” came out as big-time winners again.

Porter has played for two NBA teams in his career. He saw action in 11 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season before suiting up 26 times for the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors have now ruled him out in back-to-back games for “personal reasons.”