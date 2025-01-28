NBA insider reveals $20,000,000 Bulls guard & 3x All-Star as potential buyout targets for Cavaliers

The 2024-25 NBA season has seen the Cleveland Cavaliers surpass expectations. To bolster their chances of a deep postseason run, they are exploring options in the trade market.

With the buyout market being explored and two open roster spots, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on his ESPN Cleveland radio show revealed two potential targets the Cleveland Cavaliers might be looking at for depth and experience.

Brian Windhorst claimed that Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball, who has an average salary of $20 million, according to Spotrac, and three-time All-Star Ben Simmons are the two options available to the Cavaliers in the buyout market. They are options because they fit what the Cavs are looking for: perimeter guards who can defend and have size.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Two guys who could be bought out that fit that bill are Lonzo Ball and Ben Simmons.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Lonzo Ball and Ben Simmons find themselves in an intriguing situation this trade season. The LA Lakers are reportedly interested in bringing back Ball, along with six other teams: the LA Clippers, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly open to moving Ball's $21.3 million expiring contract in exchange for second-round draft capital. This development comes after the Bulls acquired Josh Giddey during the offseason.

Ben Simmons' situation, on the other hand, is more complex. The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly looking to trade him, and one proposed trade idea involves swapping Simmons for Lonzo Ball.

However, this trade would require additional pieces to make the finances work, and it's unclear if the Nets would be willing to take on Ball's injury history and inconsistent form.

Lonzo Ball is averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the Bulls. Ben Simmons has averages of 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game for the Nets.

NBA insider proposes blockbuster Cleveland Cavaliers move for Phoenix Suns star

This NBA season has seen the Eastern Conference table-toppers, Cleveland Cavaliers, linked to various trade rumors, with some speculation surrounding a potential blockbuster deal. Colin Keane of The Sporting News suggested a move involving the acquisition of Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns without the Cavaliers giving up core players Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, or Evan Mobley.

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

Under Keane's proposed trade, the Cavaliers would receive Durant in exchange for Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert (whose contract is expiring), Isaac Okoro, and a 2031 first-round pick. This deal would be a significant win for the Cavs, as they would add a superstar like Durant to their roster without sacrificing key players.

Despite his age, 36, Durant remains one of the NBA's top players. He is averaging 27.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game this season and has another year left on his contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.