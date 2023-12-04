NBA insider reveals Darvin Ham's explicit reaction on LeBron James-Ime Udoka clash: "I've to have it censored on TV here" 

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham addressed what had happened in their 107-97 win against the Houston Rockets, which had a bit of a unique interaction between LeBron James and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka. According to leaked audio clips, the two had some explicit words against each other, including the word "b***h."

During a small altercation between the players, James drifted over to Udoka's location and the two started to talk to each other. The officials overheard their little back-and-forth and Houston's head coach was ejected, while James was issued a technical foul.

Udoka downplayed the situation after the game, but Ham had a different perspective. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne was able to get a scoop on what the Lakers head coach thought of the situation.

"I have not heard him respond to a situation like this, since he was a player," Shelburne said. "When he was on the Pistons, on the bad boy Pistons, with the enforcer mentality. The language that Ime Udoka seemed to have used towards LeBron James included the b-word. That is not something you say to James and he said something back to him.

"Darvin Ham essentially said to me, I have it censored here on television here, 'There ain't no crying b****** over here, Saginaw said so.' Ham is from Saginaw, James is his best player, you come at his best player like that, there is a reaction... there's going to be things said between these two teams for years to come."

Darvin Ham hopes to have a more athletic team

Darvin Ham and the Lakers dismantled the Rockets on Saturday. Their performance showed what they were capable of, even without a few other players. As Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt ease their way back to the lineup, Ham is expecting the team to be more athletic.

"I just think that athleticism and the size that we have on our wings between Taurean [Prince] and Cam [Reddish], Max [Christie], Vando, including Bron and AD and when Rui [Hachimura] returns."

Hachimura and Vanderbilt aren't in the recent injury report, which means they can return to the lineup as they face the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday.

