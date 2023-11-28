"Best of luck, Paul Reed": Darvin Ham warns of Anthony Davis onslaught after 76ers backup center calls out Laker for 'flopping'

Paul Reed made comments about Anthony Davis ahead of their matchup that didn't sit well with most people, especially the LA Lakers fans. Head coach Darvin Ham found out about it and only wished the player the best of luck as he faces Davis in the tonight.

Ham has been criticized by most people for how he handles the team at times, most especially the rotations. But he always has his players' back and is willing to go blow-for-blow if needed.

"He’s got to go guard him, I guess. … Best of luck, Paul," Ham said.

According to Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, he didn't know about it until he was asked and informed the media that he'd talk to Reed about it.

"That’s news to me. I’m going to have to go talk to Paul about that immediately after this," Nurse said.

Nurse went on to talk highly of Davis and how he impacts the game, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

"He's super skilled, super talented. If you let him have space, he's gonna kill you. We try not to let him catch you easily, we try not to let him be comfortable when he has the ball because that's were they like they get really grooving if he's catching it with some space."

Fans are excited to see AD take on the reigning league MVP, Joel Embiid, and put on an incredible bout.

What did Paul Reed say about Anthony Davis?

While speaking to the media at the 76ers' practice facility, Paull Reed was asked about the keys to defending Anthony Davis. He answered:

"He’s a big flopper, so make sure that I don’t get in foul trouble early. Can’t be too aggressive with him. You know, he’s gonna be flailing. So, gotta make sure that I stay out of foul trouble," Reed said.

Davis hasn't yet commented on being called a flopper by Reed.

