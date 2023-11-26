"Everybody is quick to murder AD": Austin Reaves blasts Anthony Davis' critics for ridiculing him after every bad game 

The LA Lakers were able to pick up a win on the road with LeBron James getting help from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. LA has a 10-7 record and is seventh in the NBA Western Conference. The victory was the team's fourth win in five games and a bounce-back after experiencing a tough 3-point loss against the Dallas Mavericks.

Anthony Davis led the charge and dominated in the paint going for 32 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves came off the bench for a double-double with 15 points and ten assists.

This season, Lakers fans have experienced some tough losses and the fanbase put the blame on Davis. After the game, Austin Reaves defended Davis to the media:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Everybody's quick to murder AD when he has an off night. ... He's affecting the game more than what the average human is picking up on."

Expand Tweet

LeBron James had a tough night, shooting only 8-for-23 from the field. He finished the game with 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks while seven players reached double-digit contributions during the win against the Cavaliers.

The Lakers will have three more road games from November 27 to 30 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and OKC Thunder.

Darvin Ham gives Austin Reaves a bigger role on the Lakers

During the summer, Austin Reaves signed a four-year, $53 million deal that will keep him with the LA Lakers until the 2026-27 NBA season. With the new contract comes expectations and coach Darvin Ham stressed that Reaves will always have a special role on the team.

“He’s one of the individuals that we’re gonna depend on on both sides of the ball to be there for us night in and night out and make an impact to help our team be successful, Ham told reporters prior to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Even with the new contract, Darvin Ham appreciated that Reaves remained humble, despite getting more media attention:

“Austin’s the same old Austin," said Ham. "Just happy-go-lucky, down-to-earth, beautiful human being that he’s always been. He’s just tapping into a higher level of focus, understanding that now it’s not just hit or miss with him.”

At 25 years old, Austin Reaves is in his third season with the Lakers and has been averaging 14.0 points, 5.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 17 games. He was also relegated to the sixth-man role but has continued to produce higher numbers compared to his sophomore year.