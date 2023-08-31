“I never thought I would be known like this” – Austin Reaves is flabbergasted by Laker fandom in Philippines

Austin Reaves is feeling the VIP treatment as LA Lakers fans from the Philippines have treated him like a world star during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Despite not having the most accolades on Team USA's roster, Reaves has been the most cheered-on member of the U.S. squad.

Lakers fans are global, and they're everywhere in the Philippines. Reaves has been surprised by how he's been treated during his stay in the Asian country. Fans have been following him and treating him like an NBA legend. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard talked about how it has been for him since arriving in Manila.

"It's Lakers, basically," Reaves said. "I think they like the (Golden State) Warriors a little bit, too. But I would say, a good percent, 80% are all Lakers fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's really been for me, everywhere I went. I played golf a couple of days ago. Everybody out on the course just gravitated towards me, asking me for pictures and stuff like that. ... I never thought, me personally, known like this. I can see it in the States, 'cause that's where I'm from, that's where we play majority of the time.

"To get that love overseas, in a different country, it's a little shocking."

Expand Tweet

Reaves has reached a different level of fame in the Philippines. Every time he gets introduced, he gets the loudest cheers. Filipinos are known to be massive Lakers fans, which explains why they go crazy over the young player for the Purple and Gold.

Expand Tweet

You might also be interested in reading this: Why is Austin Reaves so popular in the Philippines? Exploring how Team USA's underrated star became a crowd favorite during 2023 FIBA World Cup

Austin Reaves talked about the Filipino crowd cheering for him during his first game

Team USA played against New Zealand in their first game for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. When Austin Reaves checked in, the crowd didn't bother containing their cheers. The fans waited for so long to see him in action, and he didn't disappoint.

Reaves had 12 points, two rebounds and six assists to help the Americans win their first game. Afterward, he talked about the support he received.

"I've kinda seen it coming," Reaves said. "I was talking to Phil Handy, and he was telling me they love the Lakers out here. I kinda seen it coming.

"It's special for me. I'm from a super small town, obviously. Not a lot of people expected me to be here representing our country. For them to accept me, the way that they accept me, it means a lot to me."

With the U.S. national basketball team going strong, there's a huge chance that fans will get to witness Reaves play for the gold medal.

Also read: Fans in awe of Austin Reaves and Team USA after blowout win over Puerto Rico: "117 Points WE BACK"

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)