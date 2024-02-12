NBA Insider reveals marque franchise to target Luka Doncic next offseason

Luka Doncic has been on a tear this season, and his MVP-like run has pegged the Dallas Mavericks as one of the contenders for the championship. The Mavericks upgraded their roster ahead of the trade deadline to add necessary firepower alongside the Slovenian guard.

With Kyrie Irving as his tag team partner, Dallas will look to go the distance. However, according to NBA insider Ian Begley, a new franchise will have the 24-year-old on their radar if the Mavs fail to have a deep postseason run.

Reports say that Doncic could head to the New York Knicks who could offer seven FRPs and three swaps to land the superstar if he's unhappy with Dallas.

According to NBA insider @IanBegley if DAL disappoints in the playoffs, there are whispers around the NBA that Luka may become unhappy in DAL. The Knicks can offer 7 1sts + 3 swaps for his services this summer. Would YOU give up the house for Luka if he became available?

The Mavericks are one of the teams in the West expected to make the postseason. They are 30-23 and eighth in the conference. To add the right pieces around Doncic, Dallas acquired P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford to add more balance around a roster led by Luka Doncic, Irving and Dereck Lively II.

The moves show that the Mavericks look an improved side on paper, but whether that would be enough to propel Luka Doncic and Co. to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy remains to be seen.

Luka Doncic becomes first player since LeBron James to post staggering numbers before turning 25

Luka Doncic is set to turn 25 this month but has already notched up 10,653 points, 3,220 rebounds and 3,056 assists — numbers that LeBron James last achieved before turning 25, taking 130 games more than Doncic to hit the mark.

According to Sports Illustrated, the only other player to chalk up those incredible numbers was Oscar Robertson in 375 games. This season, Doncic is having an MVP-caliber run, averaging 34.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists, averaging 33.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists in his last five games.

The Mavericks are on a four-game winning streak and have two games this week before the All-Star break. If Luka Doncic's rich vein of form continues, expect them to go into the break on a winning run.

