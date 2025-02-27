NBA insider reveals Spurs HC Gregg Popovich's major belief while away from coaching after suffering stroke

In the early weeks of the regular season, the San Antonio Spurs had to adapt on the fly after Gregg Popovich had to leave the team. As he continues to get his health in order, the legendary head coach reflected on the road ahead.

After months of being away from the team, it was revealed that Popovich suffered a stroke. Recent developments have stated he won't return to his coach duties this season, creating speculation that he could opt to retire. That said, based on recent comments, it doesn't look like that will be the case.

On Thursday, Popovich met with the Spurs for the first time since his departure. Per one NBA insider, he applauded interim head coach Mitch Johnson for his efforts. Popovich also touched on his belief that he'll return to his post in the future.

"Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown," Popovich said. "I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."

Losing Popovich is one of two major blows San Antonio has taken this season. Following the All-Star break, it was revealed that Victor Wembanyama will also miss the rest of the year after being diagnosed with a blood clot.

After nearly three decades on the job, Popovich doesn't seem ready to walk away just yet. Only time will tell if the historic coach will be able to continue his journey in the NBA.

NBA analyst reacts to Gregg Popovich's comment about wanting to return to San Antonio Spurs

Given all he's done for the San Antonio Spurs, everyone wants to see Gregg Popovich end his career on his own terms. That said, one analyst brought up in an interesting wrinkle from his latest comments.

Based on his statement Thursday, retirement doesn't seem to be on the table yet for Popovich. Those impacted most by this statement are NBA head coaches eyeing a new opportunity. NBA analyst Chris Mannix gave his thoughts on this topic, citing how desirable the Spurs job would be if it became available.

Having to follow in Popovich's footsteps would be no easy task, but given the current trajectory of the franchise, it's a challenge worth accepting. For starters, San Antonio has a potential future face of the league in Victor Wembanyama. On top of this, they just added a star-level talent in De'Aaron Fox and have the financial flexibility to acquire another impactful player.

As a team loaded with exciting young talent and assets to make a big move, San Antonio is in a great position moving forward. There would undoubtedly be a long list of suitors for head coach, but Popovich doesn't seem ready to give up the reigns.

