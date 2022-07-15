“This is about him showing the league and showing the Sixers that’s he going to be a max player again” - NBA insider says James Harden is gambling on himself by taking a 8-figure pay cut

One of the biggest storylines of this NBA offseason is James Harden declining his $47 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers. Instead of taking a big pay day, the All-Star point guard took a massive pay cut so the front office could improve the supporting cast around him and Joel Embiid.

Because James Harden was willing to take less money moving forward, Daryl Morey was able to go out and sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in free agency. Now, the Sixers have an abundance of defense and shooting around their stars.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell didn’t hold back during a workout with Tyrese Maxey and James Harden(via @JHarden13 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell didn’t hold back during a workout with Tyrese Maxey and James Harden 🔥(via @JHarden13) https://t.co/oLUscfwI2e

Many have applauded James Harden for putting his team over himself in regards to his contract, but one analyst gave some different thoughts on the situation. ESPN's Brian Windhorst feels the former MVP is taking less in the short term to prove he is still worth a max contract down the road.

"This is about him showing the league, and the Sixers, that he is going to be a max player again. They weren't ready to give him a long-term max contract. So he is going to have a motivational season, likely on a short deal, after taking a 12,15 million dollar pay cut and going back to them next year and saying 'I'm gonna show you I'm still great.'"

Is James Harden making the right move by taking less money now?

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game 6

For multiple reasons, James Harden is making the correct decision by gambling on himself. If he can have a bounce-back year for the Sixers in 2023, it should result in him getting another large contract on the back end of his prime.

ً @arxanii James Harden:



"I’m taking this summer..to make sure that I get back to the elite level that I know I can be at and that I will be at"



"This summer is going to be about strictly focusing on basketball, being in the best shape, the best condition,& making sure my body feels good" James Harden:"I’m taking this summer..to make sure that I get back to the elite level that I know I can be at and that I will be at""This summer is going to be about strictly focusing on basketball, being in the best shape, the best condition,& making sure my body feels good" https://t.co/gnBliOIkC5

He might not be the proloific scorer he was in Houston, but James Harden is still a high-impact player in the NBA. In his short stint with the Sixers, he averaged 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 10.5 assists. Most players would kill to have a "down year" like this. If he can maintain or increase this production going forward, it will be tough for the Sixers not to reward him.

Another reason why Harden made the right decision is his legacy. Throughout his career, he has done just about everything except secure an NBA championship. Now in Philadelphia, he is in a prime position to chase the ring that has eluded him all these years.

Flanked by Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey, Harden is in a great position in terms of roster structure. Because of his selfless decision, the star guard has a chance to solidify his legacy and then follow it up by signing a big long-term deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far