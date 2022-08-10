“The timing of it is also unusual… He didn’t express this to the Nets when he made his trade demand” - NBA insider says Kevin Durant has lowered his trade value with his ultimatum

Back in late June, Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Fresh off contract negotiations with Kyrie Irving going poorly, the two-time Finals MVP requested a change of scenery.

Since the initial request, there have been few developments in the Durant saga. That all changed recently as the former MVP met with Nets owner Joe Tsai. It was there that Tsai was given an ultimatum of choosing Durant or the pairing of GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

Marks has made an array of moves to up Brooklyn's chances of winning the title, including mortaging the team's future to land James Harden. Durant also hand-picked Nash to be coach after the two built a bond during their time together in Golden State.

However, it appears the All-Star forward is ready for an organizational makeover.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's "This Just In," Briand Windhorst gave his thoughts on Durant forcing Tsai to make such a decision. He feels this was a failed attempt to get a deal done and might have lowered his value in the trade market.

"The timing of it is also unusual... Because he didn't express this to the Nets when he made his trade demand."

"Doing it now is a manuver. A manuver that I don't think worked. I talked to teams out there, they don't think this increased his trade value."

Did Kevin Durant hurt his trade value with his latest move?

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

This latest move might have hurt his stock a little bit, but Kevin Durant is still going to command a high asking price in trade talks. While his displeasure may be clearly voiced now, Brooklyn has made it clear they don't plan on budging in discussions.

“…can put together a compelling package around All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, role players like Herbert Jones, Devonte Graham and Jose Alvarado and…draft compensation” The New Orleans Pelicans remain interested in a deal for Kevin Durant, per @Krisplashed “…can put together a compelling package around All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, role players like Herbert Jones, Devonte Graham and Jose Alvarado and…draft compensation” The New Orleans Pelicans remain interested in a deal for Kevin Durant, per @Krisplashed “…can put together a compelling package around All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, role players like Herbert Jones, Devonte Graham and Jose Alvarado and…draft compensation” https://t.co/DXKk7J185h

At the end of the day, it's hard for KD to tank his trade value. Regardless of what he says or does, he is a star-level player who is under contract for the next four seasons. The Nets are fully aware that KD can instantly turn any team into a contender and will not settle for anything less than a handsome return.

This could have been an attempt by KD to try and regain some leverage, but that is nearly impossible. Since he was signed long-term, Brooklyn has held all the chips.

Teams might try to capitalize on this and attempt to low-ball the Nets for KD, but it will likely be unsuccessful. Whatever deal they make will completely change the course of the franchise moving forward, and they don't appear to be in any rush to make a decision.

