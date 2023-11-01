NBA insider stirs pot around Lakers star's future as Klutch sign Malcom Brogdon - "Who the Lakers are trading DLo for"

Based on their amount of sizable contracts, the LA Lakers could make a trade later in the year. One insider mentioned a possible target for them following a recent change.

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon has signed with Klutch Sports. The agency is run by Rich Paul, who represents Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

With Brogdon now having the same agent as LeBron and AD, one NBA insider suggested that he could be traded for D'Angelo Russell later.

Brogdon came over to the Blazers this offseason as part of the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics.

As the franchise gears for a rebuild, the former Sixth Man of the Year has been cited as someone who could be traded. In his first four games with Portland this year, Brogdon is averaging 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Does Malcolm Brogdon make sense for the LA Lakers?

From a fit perspective, Brogdon could be an ideal fit for the LA Lakers in their starting lineup. He's the type of guard who could thrive playing alongside stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Early in his career, Brogdon showed his worth as a connecting piece next to star talent. He began his career with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he played off Giannis Antetokounmpo. In his final year with them, he averaged nearly 16 points per game and entered the illustrious "50/40/90 club."

For LA, Brogdon could run the offense but also be effective without the ball. At this stage of his career, he's still a very efficient 3-point shooter. This season, he's shooting 41.7% from the deep on six attempts per game. In comparison, D'Angelo Russell is shooting 30.4% on almost the same volume.

Brogdon could be a great addition to the Lakers, but it would still be a risky move. Over the last few years, the veteran guard has dealt with his fair share of injuries. In his first seven seasons, Brogdon only played more than 65 games twice.

From a financial perspective, this is a trade LA could theoretically pull off. Russell's contract is only $5 million less than Brogdon's, which means they wouldn't have to add much more. So, in terms of possible upgrades, Brogdon could be on LA's radar.