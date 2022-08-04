"If I'm LeBron I'm not totally sure I want Kyrie" - NBA insider suggests there are better options than Kyrie Irving for LA Lakers

While most are fixated on what happens with Kevin Durant, there is still a chance Kyrie Irving starts the year in a new uniform as well. Before opting into his player option, the Brooklyn Nets were seeking sign-and-trade options for the All-Star guard.

Since Kyrie Irving was first put on the market, only one team has shown any real interest in acquiring him. That being the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Irving won a title together in Cleveland, and have hoped to reunite on the West coast.

The Lakers are looking to get back in the title picture, and swapping Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving certainly increases their odds. However, one analyst feels LA should go in a different direction as they look to upgrade.

During a recent episode of 'The Mismatch,' Kevin O'Connor talked about the idea of the Lakers making a trade for Kyrie Irving. He feels the they should work out a deal with the Indiana Pacers in an effort to bolster their depth.

"If I'm LeBron, I'm not totally sure I want Kyrie. I might rather have Buddy Hield and Myles Turner and whatever other additional flexibility you get from those guys in a deal."

Is Kyrie Irving the answer for the LA Lakers?

Star power is essential for competing for an NBA title, and even though Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have a successful track record, he might not be the answer to the Lakers’ problems. Looking at his career, there is no telling when he might decide he wants out again.

Kevin O'Connor brings up a great point. Going after depth pieces might be a better option than making a home run swing in a trade for Irving. When LA won the title back in 2020, they did so by surrounding their star duo with defense and shooting.

After losing Malik Monk in free agency, LeBron needs a new kick-out option on the perimeter. Buddy Hield is a career 39.8% shooter from deep, and has averaged at least eight attempts per game for the last five years. Along with being one of the top defensive centers in the league, Myles Turner has also turned himself into a respectable three-point shooter.

Irving might be the better overall talent, but adding depth might be the better option for the Lakers. LeBron James has shown that he can still compete at a high level, and if AD can stay healthy, LA will have one of the league's top duos again. Pair that with reliable supporting cast members like Turner and Hield, and they might have a chance to make some noise in the Western Conference.

