The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the most promising teams last season, but multiple injuries derailed their aspirations. At least, they got the No. 3 pick and, with it, a potential superstar in VJ Edgecombe.

Ad

They already had a budding star in Tyrese Maxey, and Jared McCain looked the part before his season-ending injury. With that in mind, and considering the reports of Joel Embiid's injuries, Rashad Phillips expressed doubts about Embiid's passion for the game.

"With the injury concerns, I don't know if Joel is really in love with basketball," Phillips told Kendrick Pekins in Tuesday's episode of "Road Trippin."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also discussed the potential next steps for the Sixers' organization:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I would trade Embiid and Paul George," Phillips said (Timestamp 24:00). "I would completely hit a reset in Philadelphia and try to do what (the) Oklahoma City Thunder has done. I would try to trade those dudes, get some picks for the future, and start building through the youth, and that would allow Philadelphia to put themselves in position to play for a championship."

Ad

Ad

Perkins agreed with his assessment, adding that the Sixers should also move on from Daryl Morey, who gave Embiid a lofty contract extension despite his history of injuries and also got Paul George.

Joel Embiid might never be the same player

It's been over a year since we last saw Joel Embiid be his dominant self. He struggled to move around the court when he played last season, and he never looked truly healthy.

Ad

Now, a report by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints raises even more concerns and questions about his durability and future with the organization.

Apparently, he might never be able to return to his previous form, given the extensive damage he's suffered.

“When you have a second surgery to attempt to fix the initial problem, and then you continue to deal with delays and more complications, that's never a good sign,” one member of an NBA team's medical personnel told ClutchPoints. "The reality here is that the damage has been done, and none of us can get word on if it's actually repairable.”

Ad

Joel Embiid's history of injuries is worrisome and undeniable. From missing his entire rookie year to several ailments, he has yet to be at his best in the playoffs and might need to miss even more time to be ready to get back on the court.

The talent is notorious, but availability is the best of abilities, and he hasn't been available that often.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.