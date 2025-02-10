NBA legend Magic Johnson makes his feelings known on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance: "Brought the house down"

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson reacted to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, which has divided the internet. Lamar sang some of his biggest hits, including Humble, All The Stars, and Not Like Us, which won him five Grammy Awards last week.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Johnson shared his insight on Lamar's performance, which included special appearances by actor Samuel L. Jackson, tennis legend Serena Williams, singer SZA and DJ-record producer Mustard.

"Kendrick Lamar brought the house down tonight in his half time performance! I loved his song selection, and the production was amazing! Sza sounded great, and I loved seeing my friend Serena Williams and my good friend Samuel L. Jackson as “Uncle Sam”!," Johnson tweeted.

Kendrick Lamar was chosen as the Super Bowl halftime performer last year, with some fans arguing that Lil Wayne should have been considered. The event was held in New Orleans, and "Weezy" was from there.

Nevertheless, the popularity of Lamar following his beef with Drake certainly helped land the gig. Not Like Us was the biggest hit of 2024, which was confirmed by its success at the Grammy Awards.

As for Magic Johnson, his Washington Commanders didn't make it to the Super Bowl, as they came up way short against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game 55-23. But the Commanders have a great future, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Magic Johnson waiting to win first NFL championship

Magic Johnson waiting to win first NFL championship. (Photo: GETTY)

One of the greatest winners in NBA history was Magic Johnson, who led the LA Lakers to five championships in the 1980s. Johnson also won an Olympic gold medal in 1992 as part of the Dream Team.

After a failed tenure as a coach and TV host, Johnson tried his hand at business and turned himself into a self-made billionaire. He has invested in several sports teams, like the LA Dodgers in the MLB, LA Sparks in the WNBA, LAFC in the MLS and the Washington Commanders in the NFL.

As part of the ownership, Johnson has won two World Series titles with the Dodgers, one WNBA championship with the Sparks and one MLS Cup with LAFC. He's still waiting for his first Super Bowl championship, which could come in the next five years, depending on how good the Commanders could become.

It will be interesting to see if Johnson continues the tradition of winning in the NFL. The Commanders have a bright future due to their young starting quarterback. The ownership group has also invested time, money and effort in helping improve the key aspects of the organization.

