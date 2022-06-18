"We all enjoyed watching you play my brother!" - NBA legend praises Stephen Curry after winning his fourth NBA chip

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson celebrated Stephen Curry's accomplishments after Curry won his fourth championship. Moments after the Golden State Warriors Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics, Johnson congratulated Curry.

Curry led the Warriors to their fourth title in eight years. Throughout the process, he has left fans as well as basketball legends in awe of his out-of-this-world talents.

Curry has broken records, collected individual and team trophies, as well as changed the game. Curry is no doubt a generational talent.

Johnson is one of the legends who has always been impressed with Curry's greatness. Not to mention, Johnson's style of play is somewhat similar to Curry's: flashy, entertaining and winning basketball.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Steph became the 7th player in NBA history to win four NBA Championships and multiple League MVP awards! He joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and some other guy that wore number 32 for the Showtime Lakers Steph became the 7th player in NBA history to win four NBA Championships and multiple League MVP awards! He joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and some other guy that wore number 32 for the Showtime Lakers 😁

"Steph became the 7th player in NBA history to win four NBA Championships and multiple League MVP awards!" Magic tweeted his admiration for Stephen Curry.

With their most recent title win, Curry was finally able to win the Finals MVP award. It's an award that most critics hold against Curry's legacy. In their past title wins, he didn't win the award, and that became the fuel for most of the slander he received.

Back in 2015, Andre Iguodala won the Finals MVP award after his stellar defense against LeBron James. Their back-to-back title wins in 2017 and 2018, resulted in Kevin Durant being named Finals MVP twice. He averaged 35.2 points to go along with 8.2 rebounds and 28.8 points with 10.8 rebounds, respectively.

Over the course of the 2021-22 NBA season, the eight-time All-Star also broke the record for the most 3-pointers of all time. Additionally, he won the Kobe Bryant All-Star game MVP, and the first Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Thank you @StephenCurry30 for entertaining us and putting on one of the best performances in NBA Finals history!! We all enjoyed watching you play my brother! Congratulations on your 4th NBA Championship and first NBA Finals MVP! Thank you @StephenCurry30 for entertaining us and putting on one of the best performances in NBA Finals history!! We all enjoyed watching you play my brother! Congratulations on your 4th NBA Championship and first NBA Finals MVP!

"We all enjoyed watching you play my brother!" Johnson took to Twitter his appreciation for Curry.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors led by Steph, Draymond, and Klay, Coach Steve Kerr, and the entire Golden State team for winning their 4th NBA Championship!! Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors led by Steph, Draymond, and Klay, Coach Steve Kerr, and the entire Golden State team for winning their 4th NBA Championship!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆

The two-time season MVP proved to everyone that the Warriors can bounce back after having an injury-plagued roster for the past two seasons. In the 2020-2021 season, Curry won his second scoring championship as he tried his best to carry the Warriors to the playoffs.

They made it to the first Play-In Tournament, but lost to the Memphis Grizzlies. After that game, Curry promised that his team would bounce back and boldly claimed that they would be a problem the following season.

"You don't want to see us next year." Stephen Curry's promise after missing the Playoffs the previous season.

Stephen Curry's legacy solidified

Stephen Curry hoists his first Finals MVP award.

Curry has proven to be an all-time great player, and he is arguably the greatest player in Warriors history. Curry changed the game, not just with 3-pointers, but also through his humble approach. He has now changed the narrative around him that he can't perform well on the biggest stage.

The future Hall of Famer's career is far from over. At 34 years of age, he looks like he'll be adding more hardware to his collection. Until then, let's all appreciate the greatness of Stephen Curry.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far