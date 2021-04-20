NBA legend Scottie Pippen shares emotional message after the unfortunate death of his son

Earlier today, NBA legend Scottie Pippen revealed via a Twitter thread that his firstborn son Antron has passed away at the age of 33.

Scottie Pippen did not reveal the cause of his death, but mentioned that he was suffering from chronic asthma. Antron was the only child that Pippen had with his first wife Karen McCollum. The pair split in 1990, as Scottie married his current wife Laura seven years later in 1997.

I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Zt3wo8wpcg — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) April 19, 2021

Scottie Pippen revealed that his son Antron passed away on April 18th at the age of 33. Antron was suffering from chronic asthma, and played basketball for the Texas A&M International University. Antron then signed with the Upstate Heat team of the World Basketball Association, but never played in the NBA.

Scottie revealed that his son had the potential to play in the NBA, and believed that he would have ended up in the league if not for his medical condition. The 7-time All-Star also wrote a touching eulogy to his son. Scottie Pippen is widely considered to be one of the greatest small forwards to ever play the game.

Went to high school with Antron and would run into him in the same basketball circles later in life. He was always great to be around and was always accepting of others. Heck of a ball player, even better person. Thankful to know him and I’ll miss him — Reed Buck (@trophybuck32) April 19, 2021

He was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, and was selected in the all-defensive first team a total of 8 times. Scottie Pippen won all six of his NBA championships alongside Bulls legend and one of the greatest players of all time, Michael Jordan.

Upon his first retirement in 2004, Scottie Pippen’s number 33 jersey was retired by the Chicago Bulls. He was the fourth player after Jordan, Jerry Sloan and Bob Love whose numbers have been retired by the Chicago Bulls. Pippen attempted to make a comeback to the NBA in 2007. The Twitter post announcing the tragic news has been met with condolences from fans all over the world.