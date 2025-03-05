NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to headline postgame bash for Big 12 conference championship as DJ Diesel

The Big 12 Conference has announced NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, will be the featured DJ for this year’s postgame performance at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ad

This announcement is part of the conference’s plan to enhance the entertainment and fan experience for the 2025 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shaq will return for the third consecutive year to perform his DJ set following the men’s championship game on March 15.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In addition to DJ Diesel’s performance, several other artists will take the stage at Kansas City’s Power & Light District from March 8 to March 15.

Switch will perform on March 8, followed by DJ Code P on March 9. Champagne will entertain the crowd on March 12, while Montage will take the stage on March 13.

Ad

Charly Jordan will perform following the final game of the night on March 14. Other musical acts will also perform at various venues in the Power & Light District. Pep bands from Big 12 institutions are also lined up to provide live music throughout the event.

Dylan Wheeler and Randall King will perform at PBR Big Sky on March 6 and 7, while Cheat Codes will take the stage at Mosaic on March 14.

Both the men’s and women’s championship games will feature special national anthem performances. Abby Anderson will sing before the Women’s Championship game, while Restless Road will perform before the men’s final game.

Ad

Shaquille O'Neal signs long-term deal to stay with TNT

NBA: Shaquille O'Neal - Source: Imagn

Shaquille O'Neal, a former professional basketball player turned sports analyst, has signed a long-term contract with TNT Sports. According to Front Office Sports, the deal is worth more than $15 million per year.

Ad

TNT’s basketball coverage became uncertain after losing the NBA’s latest television rights negotiations. NBC and Amazon secured broadcasting rights alongside ESPN, leaving TNT without NBA games to air. This raised concerns about the fate of its popular pregame and postgame show, "Inside the NBA."

To maintain its basketball presence, TNT will license "Inside the NBA" to ESPN. In return, TNT will receive a package of Big 12 college football and basketball games. This agreement allows the show’s cast, including O’Neal, to remain together despite the shift to a different network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback