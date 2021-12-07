NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal’s son Shareef signs long-term NIL deal with NFT genius

Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef O'Neal, has signed a long-term deal with NFT Genius to launch a new line of NFTs. This is great news for the LSU basketball player, as the series of NFTs will provide details about the entire O'Neal family and their interests.

Shaq is certainly a big name in the world of basketball. After dominating teams in the league, the Hall of Famer shifted his focus to life after retirement. He is a successful entrepreneur, and has a stacked portfolio.

Meanwhile, his son Shareef O 'Neal seems to be following the same path as he made his first big move. Speaking about how he felt when approached for the deal, Shareef O'Neal told Forbes:

"I am here for it! I think NFTs are that new wave, and it’s really a way give power to creators that want to innovate. I can't wait to use my NFTs to connect with fans and raise funds for a cause that I care about through my partnership with American Heart Association.”

The 6' 10" forward was detected with a heart condition in 2018, after which he underwent an open heart surgery, which caused him to miss the 2018-19 campaign.

His road to recovery was tough, but Shareef O'Neal stayed strong and pulled through to eventually make it back to the court. The youngster will be donating some part of the proceeds to the American Heart Association. Speaking about having O'Neal on board, CEO of NFT Genius, Jeremy Born said:

“It's a monumental undertaking—arguably the first time in the NFT space where an athlete is showcased not only for their work on the court, but also for important causes and personal hardships they may be facing off the court. It's the story of Shareef and his family—only instead of books, tv, or movies—we're using NFTs as the medium.”

Shareef O'Neal's basketball journey has been a roller coaster

Shareef O'Neal, 21, has gone through some tough situations through life already. The heart condition he suffered was only detected when he went to UCLA, post which he had to take a year off from basketball to get the surgery done.

Speaking about the experience, Shareef O'Neal told USA Today:

"It’s scary, It’s something I’ve thought about probably 100 times a day ever since it happened. Every time I change my shirt, I see this big scar. Even if I see something as simple as a little heart emoji or a little heart drawing somewhere, it kind of just brings back a lot of memories.’’

The LSU player is currently recovering from a foot injury. He has not had a single start this season, but his team are 8-0, and have looked solid this year.

Shareef O'Neal will hope to return to court soon. He has some big shoes to fill, but given the way he has faced all adversities life has thrown at him, he seems to have what it takes to compete at the top, just like his illustrious father - an NBA legend.

