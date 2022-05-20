“I’m like Roman Reigns as long as they acknowledged me” - 11 time All-Star compares himself to WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, says he hates Golden State Warriors fans

Charles Barkley and the Golden State Warriors fanbase have feuded during the Western Conference finals. But Barkley just wants the fans to acknowledge him like WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

With the Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks squaring off in the Western Conference finals, the "Inside the NBA" crew has been covering the series.

During the broadcasts, Golden State fans mocked the NBA legend, but Barkley was not bothered by the fans. Barkley spoke about his relationship with Warriors fans during an episode of "The Ryen Russillo Podcast."

"I hate their fans, and we have a lot of give and take, and that doesn't bother me as long as ... people react to your opinion," Barkley said. "You're doing what you're supposed to do on television. I mean, your job is to make sure people enjoy the sport."

Barkley believes his job on television is to get a reaction and have Warriors fans acknowledge him like he is Roman Reigns.

"Hopefully, you have good games, but when you're an announcer or analyst – whatever I am, I'm not sure what the hell I am – you want people to respond to what you say. So, whether they booed me or cheered me as long as I'm like Roman Reigns, as long as they acknowledged me, I'm doing my job."

While Barkley may not want the reaction the fans gave him during Game 1, he got a response. The 11-time All-Star is no stranger to wanting fans to acknowledge him.

After the events of Game 1 on Wednesday, Barkley may not have any issues with getting the Golden State Warriors fans to acknowledge him.

Charles Barkley got Golden State Warriors fans to acknowledge him with his on-stage antics

Charles Barkley got a reaction from the fans during their pregame.

On "The Ryen Russillo Podcast," Charles Barkley made it clear that he wants a reaction from fans, so he is not concerned with how it happens.

During the pregame show for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Barkley antagonized Warriors fans by showing his support for the Mavericks.

Barkley's endorsement of the Mavericks led to a night of back-and-forth between the 11-time All-Star and the fans in San Francisco.

If Game 1 is an indication of things to come in the relationship between Barkley and the fans, Charles will get plenty of acknowledgment before the series is over.

