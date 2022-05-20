“If you’re gonna be telling that to people on the internet everyday, we need you out here” - Pat McAfee on Charles Barkley responding to a fan talking "s**t"

Charles Barkley responded to a fan during the pregame show before the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, Pat McAfee wants more trash talk from him.

Before Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Barkley had an incident with a fan that resulted in some coarse language from the Hall of Famer.

tino @tino_lopez9 #Chuck Charles Barkley (“Chuck”): “If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f—k your mama.” #DubNation Charles Barkley (“Chuck”): “If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f—k your mama.” #DubNation #Chuck https://t.co/RHNb6eRHKU

While the remarks were not professional, the crowd loved them, and several people online found the moment hilarious.

McAfee spoke about criticism on his show:

"It's always that Chuck is unclassy, Chuck is unprofessional. Nobody ever judges the person that talked s**t to Chuck, and Chuck is just answering how he would answer and how he's answered since the beginning."

McAfee was also so entertained by the moment that he called for Barkley to join the internet and engage on social media how he engaged with the crowd.

"we got to see that when he said he would f**k somebody's momma in their house," McAfee said. "By the way, Chuck, let's get on the internet. If you’re gonna be telling that to people on the internet everyday, we need you out here. OK?

"The god, Kevin Durant is doing this. Lamar Jackson's out here doing his thing. Hey, Chuck, we get you on the internet, you'd be beloved out here."

While social media does have some issues that concerned Barkley when deciding not to be on the internet, there's also a culture that would embrace his comments.

#PMSLive Charles Barkley warned us that he will RESPOND to people talkin shit Charles Barkley warned us that he will RESPOND to people talkin shit#PMSLive https://t.co/pPnRrMwBG9

Barkley's initial response also helped stir up the fans outside enough that the back and forth continued throughout the evening. That led to more comedic moments.

Charles Barkley and Golden State Warriors fans had a Round Two thanks to an assist from Shaq

The Golden State Warriors fanbase is becoming one of the most antagonistic in the NBA.

With the Golden State Warriors' run over the past decade, the team and the fanbase have grown more confident and jovial. They are borderline antagonistic when engaging with analysts like Charles Barkley.

Still, the interactions are meant to be in good fun, which was showcased more during the postgame episode of "Inside the NBA."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT "Barkley sucks!"



Chuck going at it with the Warriors fans 🤣 "Barkley sucks!" Chuck going at it with the Warriors fans 🤣 https://t.co/7vs2dYbBcn

With Shaq's encouragement, fans went after Barkley, but the moment got the crowd and the analysts laughing about the incident.

As long as the interactions between fans and analysts remain just a war of words, there will be more opportunities for fun for everyone on the internet.

