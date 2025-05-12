NBA lottery predictions: Bucks bag Cooper Flagg in massive Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, Sixers retool & more

The Milwaukee Bucks could face a bit of a crisis. Then again, that also spells opportunity.

With the reports about Giannis Antetokounmpo contemplating his future with the organization, the door is wide open for other teams to make their best offer.

We're talking about a former MVP, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and perennial All-Star and All-NBA candidate. He's one of the faces of the league, and a first-ballot Hall of Famer still in his prime.

That could grant them a massive haul in return for his services, provided he requests to be traded.

With that in mind, we continue with our blockbuster trade ideas for Giannis Antetokounmpo. This time, involving the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs win the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, Sixers get the No. 2 pick

As things stand now, Forbes reports that the Spurs are valued at a whopping $3.85 billion. After May 12, however, that value could skyrocket.

The Spurs have 6% odds of winning the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. With Duke star Cooper Flagg penciled in as the consensus first-overall pick, that would put them in a prime position to trade for Giannis.

The Atlanta Hawks won the lottery last year with worse odds (3%), and the New Orleans Pelicans got the No. 1 pick in 2019 with the same odds as the Spurs.

To spice things up, the Philadelphia 76ers will get the No. 2 selection, meaning they can either get Ace Bailey and look to trade Paul George or get Dylan Harper to pair him with Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt.

They could also package that selection with George and spare parts to acquire another win-now player.

Bucks land Cooper Flagg in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Then, in this scenario, the Spurs would send their No. 1 pick and an additional 2025 first-round pick via Atlanta, plus first-round picks in 2026 (Hawks hold swap rights) and 2028 alongside Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell.

In return, they would get Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks' 2026 first-rounder (Pelicans hold swap rights).

The Spurs would also love an opportunity to get a potential generational player like Cooper Flagg, but as promising a prospect as he is, he's a prospect nonetheless.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a proven commodity, and with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox there for the long run, acquiring Antetokounmpo would instantly propel them to championship contention for now and the foreseeable future. On top of that, they would get to keep reigning Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle.

As for the Bucks, they would have three first-round picks in the stacked 2025 NBA Draft, including the most valuable selection. They would also have another first-round pick and three serviceable and young players to round up their roster.

