"NBA made a horrible mistake" - Emotional hoops fans react to Ernie Johnson Jr.'s wholesome tribute for iconic show

Ernie Johnson Jr. and the "Inside the NBA" crew hosted a special edition of their show to celebrate their final regular-season coverage on TNT. Johnson's heartfelt tribute to his time with the network left NBA fans emotional as they reflected on the end of a sports media era.

TNT, the NBA's longtime partner, is set to lose its broadcasting rights once the league's new 11-year, $76 billion media deal kicks in next season. Under the agreement with the Walt Disney Company, NBC Universal and Amazon, ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock and Prime Video will air games.

As part of the transition, "Inside the NBA" will shift to ABC/ESPN next season via a partnership with TNT Sports and the NBA. That will end its 36-year TNT run, during which Johnson and his co-hosts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal created countless memorable moments for fans.

The quartet's candid commentary, humor and chemistry have made them one of the most beloved talk show crews in all of sports.

Ahead of Thursday's late-season double-header featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers and the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies, Johnson delivered an earnest monologue. In it, he recounted his journey with TNT, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to become a household name among fans.

"Since I'm the old man — I am — and I've been here for 36 years, I want to address all those folks who are watching," Johnson began.

"... One of the most gratifying things about the whole process is this. We started the NBA on TNT back in '89, and then we became synonymous with the league. For the fans out there, they think NBA, they think NBA on TNT, and that's why it hurts tonight, to know that's gone after this next playoff run."

Fans on X/Twitter swiftly provided an outpouring of support for Johnson and his crew, with many proclaiming Johnson an all-time great sportscaster.

"Ernie Johnson will forever be the GOAT. Sometimes I'd watch NBA on TNT for the program and not the actual basketball game," @m0untainside said.

"Is there a nicer man in all of sports than Ernie Johnson?" @FunBaseballFact wrote.

"Ernie is the actual GOAT," @WadePlem said.

"What wall are you not running through for Ernie Johnson? I mean, he has been one of the greatest sports hosts of all time," @Turley33 wrote.

Meanwhile, some expressed frustration with the league for moving on from the NBA on TNT, arguably its most beloved program.

"The NBA made a horrible mistake. ... You can't replicate the magic once it's gone," @scottbaileysabj said.

"This is the NBA's fault from start to finish. We had one of the literal best television shows in history, and they snatched it away just for a little bit of cash," @JustAGuyOnTweet wrote.

Charles Barkley pays tribute to Ernie Johnson Jr. during 'Inside the NBA's' last regular-season TNT broadcast

During Thursday's show, Charles Barkley took an opportunity to lavish praise on Ernie Johnson Jr. The Hall of Famer credited Johnson for consistently keeping "Inside the NBA" operating at a high level during their time together.

"Me, Kenny and Shaq are three of the luckiest dudes in the world," Barkley said. "But the person who makes it all go, the reason we call you 'The Godfather,' Ernie Johnson, you are the man."

The outdoor crowd proceeded to give Johnson a standing ovation and chant his name at Shaquille O'Neal's urging. Afterward, Johnson began to tear up as he fist-pumped his longtime co-hosts, creating an emotional and likely memorable moment for the entire crew.

