NBA Mock Trade: Blockbuster deal sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to Cleveland for Evan Mobley involves Zion Williamson

As the official start of the offseason slowly gets closer, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains as the key name to watch in the NBA. Amid all the chatter of him possibly being traded, one fan put together a massive mock that lands him on a new contender.

It needs to be stated that Giannis has not asked the Milwaukee Bucks to be moved. That said, Shams Charania did report earlier this month that the former MVP is more open-minded to playing elsewhere than ever before. Giannis and the Bucks are reportedly set to meet in the coming weeks to discuss the future of the franchise.

In the meantime, fans have already begun cooking up trade frameworks that give Giannis Antetokunmpo a change of scenery. A recent mock has him landing on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a multi-team trade where multiple All-Stars swap teams.

The other big name on the move is Zion Williamson, who lands on the Bucks along with Evan Mobley. New Orleans lands their point guard of the future in Darius Garland, while the Memphis Grizzlies revamp the supporting cast around Ja Morant.

Coming off another postseason run where they fell short of expectations, the Cavs decide to completely dismantle their core. This framework gives them a new star duo to contend with moving forward in the form of Giannis and Donovan Mitchell.

Bill Simmons floats idea of Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded to Cavaliers

This Reddit user is not the only one who views the Cleveland Cavaliers as an interesting landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo. During a recent episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons also floated the idea of the superstar forward winding up there this offseason.

While speaking with Ryen Russillo, Simmons gave his thoughts on the idea of Cleveland pursuing Giannis if he wants out of Milwaukee. He then posed the question of it would be a fair trade if the Cavaliers offered Evan Mobley in a one-for-one deal for the Bucks star.

"Mobley for Giannis straight up what do you think," Simmons said. "He's six-and-a-half years younger, call it in right now."

Mobley, 23, is coming off his best year in the NBA. Along with being named an All-Star and taking home Defensive Player of the Year, he averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

While Mobley is a promising young star, the Bucks can do a lot better in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Fresh off another MVP-level season, they should be seeking a King's ransom if they decide to start listening to offers.

