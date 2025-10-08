NBA Mock Trade: Zion Williamson to shine on the Suns as 6-foot-4 scoring sensation makes way to New Orleans

For years, fans have speculated whether the New Orleans Pelicans would ever trade Zion Williamson.The former No. 1 pick is clearly a very talented player, but he has failed to stay on the court due to multiple injuries.His trade value may have taken a dip, but now that he's fully healthy and slimmed up, Reddit user Aznkobe believes the Phoenix Suns could make a run at him.In this scenario, the Phoenix Suns would acquire Zion Williamson and PF Karlo Matkovic in return for Jalen Green, Nick Richards, a 2026 second-round pick via OKC, Dallas, or Philadelphia, and a 2027 first-round pick via Utah, Cleveland, or Minnesota.Truth be told, that doesn't seem to be a good-enough return for Williamson at this point, not even if he's not as impactful now that he's lost some weight.If the Pelicans have held onto him for this long, it's hard to believe they would trade him for 6-foot-4 Jalen Green, who's a very good scorer, but not as impactful as Williamson.Also, the Pelicans need depth and a pass-first point guard, so even if they were to trade Green, chances are they would go after a different type of player.Zion Williamson wants Trey Murphy III to get more touches on offenseFor the first time in a long while, Williamson seems to be fully locked in and committed not only to his body but also to his team.There were some doubts about whether he'd be on board with giving up touches to fellow forward Trey Murphy III, who has become a great outside scorer. With that in mind, he made it loud and clear that he wants everybody to contribute:&quot;Nah, it doesn't worry me at all,&quot; the star forward said at Media Day. &quot;He definitely made that jump last year in his game in terms of showcasing it, so no, I'm not worried at all. He put up 40, that's for sure. No, I'm not worried about it at all. I support it.&quot;For years, the Pelicans have had plenty of talent on their roster, but they have failed to go the distance because of a plethora of unlucky injuries.Perhaps slimming down won't be the only way to make sure that Zion stays on the court, and spreading the wealth by relying on other players will also help keep him fresh and healthy for an entire season.