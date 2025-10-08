  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Mock Trade: Zion Williamson to shine on the Suns as 6-foot-4 scoring sensation makes way to New Orleans

NBA Mock Trade: Zion Williamson to shine on the Suns as 6-foot-4 scoring sensation makes way to New Orleans

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Oct 08, 2025 12:59 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Zion Williamson wants to silence the doubters - Source: Imagn

For years, fans have speculated whether the New Orleans Pelicans would ever trade Zion Williamson.

Ad

The former No. 1 pick is clearly a very talented player, but he has failed to stay on the court due to multiple injuries.

His trade value may have taken a dip, but now that he's fully healthy and slimmed up, Reddit user Aznkobe believes the Phoenix Suns could make a run at him.

In this scenario, the Phoenix Suns would acquire Zion Williamson and PF Karlo Matkovic in return for Jalen Green, Nick Richards, a 2026 second-round pick via OKC, Dallas, or Philadelphia, and a 2027 first-round pick via Utah, Cleveland, or Minnesota.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Truth be told, that doesn't seem to be a good-enough return for Williamson at this point, not even if he's not as impactful now that he's lost some weight.

If the Pelicans have held onto him for this long, it's hard to believe they would trade him for 6-foot-4 Jalen Green, who's a very good scorer, but not as impactful as Williamson.

Also, the Pelicans need depth and a pass-first point guard, so even if they were to trade Green, chances are they would go after a different type of player.

Ad

Zion Williamson wants Trey Murphy III to get more touches on offense

For the first time in a long while, Williamson seems to be fully locked in and committed not only to his body but also to his team.

There were some doubts about whether he'd be on board with giving up touches to fellow forward Trey Murphy III, who has become a great outside scorer. With that in mind, he made it loud and clear that he wants everybody to contribute:

Ad
Ad
"Nah, it doesn't worry me at all," the star forward said at Media Day. "He definitely made that jump last year in his game in terms of showcasing it, so no, I'm not worried at all. He put up 40, that's for sure. No, I'm not worried about it at all. I support it."

For years, the Pelicans have had plenty of talent on their roster, but they have failed to go the distance because of a plethora of unlucky injuries.

Perhaps slimming down won't be the only way to make sure that Zion stays on the court, and spreading the wealth by relying on other players will also help keep him fresh and healthy for an entire season.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ernesto Cova
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications