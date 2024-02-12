NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Coby White (Week 16).

The race for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award is nearly wrapped up. Unless there is a dramatic change in production or injury, the favorite may have clinched this one already. However, let’s take a look at the potential longshots who may be able to take the award in a dramatic comeback.

The odds-on favorite is way ahead. However, some young players still have an outside chance of winning with recent great performances. This award is not as wide open as the MVP race but it could still be one to watch.

Top Five Candidates for NBA Most Improved Player of the Year

No. 5 - Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (40/1)

Barnes was named to the All-Star Game as an injury replacement. He is having a career year and appears to be the face of the franchise moving forward.

He is averaging 20.1 points per game. That is 45th in the league. He has improved from 15.3 ppg last season.

No. 4 - Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (10/1)

Kuminga upped his play so much recently. He is averaging 15.6 ppg this season. He has become the second-best scoring option for Golden State despite his youth.

He has taken a leap from 9.9 ppg last season. He can consistently hit 20 points a night now and is solid on the defensive perimeter.

No. 3 - Coby White, Chicago Bulls (+600)

White has been a revelation for the Bulls. He has blossomed without Zach LaVine in the lineup, making the most of the opportunity.

He is averaging 19.3 ppg and 5.2 apg this season. He is the key playmaker for Chicago’s offense. He can attack off the dribble with speed and hit outside shots. His odds dramatically came back down from 1/1 two weeks ago and 28/1 a week ago.

No. 2 - Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (+500)

Sengun is one of the most improved players in the league this year, even if he does not win the award. Sengun is showing off his all-around abilities this season.

He is averaging 21.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 5.0 apg this season. He has overtaken Jalen Green as the young star to build around in Houston.

No. 1 - Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (-250)

This is Maxey’s award to lose. He will have plenty of chances to keep up his insane production as Joel Embiid will be out for an extended time. Maxey was also named to his first All-Star team.

He is the odds-on favorite for NBA Most Improved Player for good reason. He is averaging 25.7 ppg (14th in the NBA). He is also dishing out 6.4 apg and will have plenty of opportunities to boost those numbers the rest of the way and win the award.

