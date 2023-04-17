"NBA needs to simulate this series"- NBA fans are done with the Wolves after Nuggets blow them out in Game 1

The No.1 seeded Denver Nuggets decimated the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 109-80 in Sunday's Game 1 contest. It appeared to be a decent game until the first quarter when Minnesota trailed 23-26. However, Denver stretched their lead to 11 entering the break and only built on it.

The Nuggets were up by 32 at one point in the second half after outscoring the Timberwolves 32-14 in the third quarter. Denver was dominant on both ends, shooting 45.7% from the floor, including 16-of-39 from deep, while limiting their opponents to 37.0% shooting, including 10-of-30 from deep.

The Western Conference leaders had six players in double digits. Jamal Murray led all scorers with 24 points. He also had eight rebounds and eight assists. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, didn't receive a significant contribution from any of their players. Their best players, Anthony Edwards (18 points), Karl-Anthony Towns (11 points) and Rudy Gobert (eight points), all underperformed in this contest.

The one-sided nature of this series has fans frustrated. Here's what one of them wrote on Twitter:

"Nba needs to simulate this series aint nobody watching it"

More reactions followed:

Rah☔️ @DontHateRah @TheHoopCentral Literally playing a g league team in the playoffs @TheHoopCentral Literally playing a g league team in the playoffs 😭

x - Kenny @Kennyduhballern @TheHoopCentral Y’all’s hate of Jokic really blinded u into thinking this series would be close @TheHoopCentral Y’all’s hate of Jokic really blinded u into thinking this series would be close😂

Rik @SchomDeezy @TheHoopCentral People tried to tell me on this app that the Nuggets cannot play defense @TheHoopCentral People tried to tell me on this app that the Nuggets cannot play defense

Aaron Derrick @Ad51603 @TheHoopCentral Stop disrespecting the Nuggets. They should be the favorites to win the West @TheHoopCentral Stop disrespecting the Nuggets. They should be the favorites to win the West

Rodney @lukatroncic23 @TheHoopCentral could’ve posted this about an hour ago @TheHoopCentral could’ve posted this about an hour ago

weston @westontitus @TheHoopCentral jokic led defense gave up 80 points btw! @TheHoopCentral jokic led defense gave up 80 points btw!

Minnesota Timberwolves-Denver Nuggets series emerges as the most one-sided affair in the 2023 NBA playoffs

The 2023 NBA playoffs have been highly unpredictable. The Eastern Conference saw two lower seeds clinch wins in their respective Game 1s. No. 5 New York Knicks beat the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 101-97, while No. 8 Miami Heat beat No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks 130-117.

The Western Conference saw somewhat similar results, with No. 7 LA Lakers clinching a 128-112 win over the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies and No. 5 LA Clippers beating the No. 4 Phoenix Suns 115-110.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a puncher's chance to cause an upset against the Denver Nuggets. But that seems far-fetched after their dismal loss in Game 1. Minnesota doesn't appear to have an answer for the Nuggets' depth.

Nikola Jokic remained unfazed by going up against Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, while co-star Jamal Murray and the supporting cast also showed up. The Timberwolves didn't even have their star players performing to their potential.

They might rediscover their rhythm, but considering how Denver played in Game 1, Minnesota will need contributions from across the board.

