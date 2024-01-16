"NBA would never let that happen": NBA Twitter erupts with memes as Victor Wembanyama's G League wish sparks outrageous jokes

Victor Wembanyama went hard on himself after the San Antonio Spurs lost again on Monday despite the star rookie's solid game. The 20-year-old from Le Chesnay, France, took responsibility for the loss, even hinting at playing in the NBA G League to improve himself.

In a 109-99 loss at the Atlanta Hawks, Wembanyama was the Spurs' best player, tallying 26 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks, two steals and two assists. He shot an accurate 12 of 18 in 27 minutes.

However, as good as Wemby's stats were, the game was already a blowout early on as the Hawks took a 36-point lead at halftime and the Spurs (7-32) reside at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

"I liked to be coached," Wembanyama said. "I like to be threatened and sent to the G League if I don't play the right way. I don't care. I like it when there are consequences to my mistakes."

Wembanyama's comments set the internet on fire.

One user tweeted that the NBA won't allow this to happen with all the hype that was given to him.

Another can't fathom the thought of sending the 7-foot-3 big man to the G League.

Of course, some fans already see that Chet Holmgren will be the NBA ROTY beating Wembanyama if this happens.

Through the comments of Victor Wembanyama, fans are now pointing to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and his teammates for not feeding him the ball.

Another fan imagines that if Wembanyama does go to the G League, his numbers will balloon up to Wilt Chamberlain level.

Victor Wembanyama's performance this season

Before coming to the NBA, the hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama had been through the roof as he was branded as a generational talent. Having played 33 of the San Antonio Spurs' 38 games and approaching midseason, the hype has died down as the team has struggled to pick up wins.

Wembanyama averages 19.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.1 blocks, 1.5 3-pointers and 1.1 steals a night.

His highest scoring output was on Nov. 11 with 38 points, but he also had his lowest against Chicago 30 days later with seven points.

After a 3-2 start, the Spurs find themselves at the bottom of the West, three games behind the Portland Trail Blazers (10-29).

