NBA New Season 2023-24: Start date, opening fixtures, important dates, and more explored

The 2023-24 NBA season is almost here to finally give us some basketball action. This summer was the most extended offseason in four years, and fans have been eagerly waiting.

The 2020 offseason was the shortest, with just 71 days; the 2021 summer lasted 90 days, while the 2022 offseason was 123 days long. The NBA schedule is back to its pre-COVID days; this offseason will last 134 days.

Let's take a look at some key dates for the upcoming season.

When does the NBA preseason begin?

The training camps start on October 3rd, and the preseason kicks off on October 5th. Teams will play an average of 5 games, and it will end on October 20th.

Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to UAE to play in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games. The matches will take place on October 5th and 7th.

Additionally, the league is hosting the Canada Series this year. The Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors face off on October 8th in Vancouver. The Oklahoma City Thunder then take on the Detroit Pistons on October 12th in Montreal.

What are some key dates for the 2023-24 NBA season?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

The 2023-24 NBA season will kick off on October 24th, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. The opening night slate will feature the 2023 Western Conference Finals rematch, with the reigning champions Denver Nuggets hosting the LA Lakers. The Nuggets will celebrate their ring ceremony before the opening tip-off.

The other game on opening night is Kevin Durant's return to Chase Center, with fans present this time. The last time Durant faced the Warriors was during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stephen Curry will lead the Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul will meet his former team in the season's first game.

Some other dates to keep an eye out for include superstar prospect Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut, LeBron James' and Kevin Durant's first rematch since December 2018, and the first 2023 Finals rematch, among others.

Wembanyama laces up for the first time on an NBA court when the San Antonio Spurs play the Dallas Mavericks on October 25th. The basketball fraternity eagerly awaits his first game to see whether he lives up to the hype. Many eyes will watch the Frenchman score his first-ever points in the league.

Moreover, the fans have been looking forward to a Durant and James duel since 2018, and always some issue comes the way. Either Durant or James is injured and ruled out of the matchup, or they are removed from the lineup due to load management.

If all goes well and either side is healthy, the Slim Reaper and the King will share the hardwood on October 26th. That same day, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will take on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks.

Additionally, Miami Heat meets their age-old rivals Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch on October 27th. The LA Lakers play their crosstown rivals LA Clippers on November 1st. The first 2023 Finals rematch between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will take place on February 29th.

The Athletic's Shams Charania announced the league's Christmas Day slate. The Bucks visit New York, the 76ers will be on the road against Miami, LA Lakers host the Boston Celtics, the Mavericks will travel to take on the Suns, and the Nuggets host the Warriors.

There will also be the NBA Mexico City Game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic on November 9th. The NBA Paris Game between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will be held on January 11th, 2024.

Most Importantly, the league will host the inaugural In-Season Tournament this year.

When is the NBA In-Season Tournament?

The In-season tournament will take place from November 3rd till December 9th. The games will count toward the team's regular season record. The tournament Semifinals and Finals will occur in Las Vegas, and no team will have the home-court advantage.

Commissioner Adam Silver is a huge advocate for the In-season Tournament. He told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

"I'll say I recognize that [if] we do that, it's not going to be an overnight success. Because the obvious question, whether it's from the players or for the fans will be, 'What? Why should we think this is meaningful? Playing in-season tournaments?' My response is going to be, 'I get that.' But I think we can create new traditions; obviously, things change over time. And so that's something I'm very focused on right now."

The 2024 All-Star Weekend will take place in Indianapolis from February 16th to 18th.

The full schedule is yet to be announced, but we know the dates mentioned above and that the regular season will conclude on April 14th, 2024.

