NBA News: Bam Adebayo is targeting a return on Monday vs the Toronto Raptors; Here’s what we know so far

Bam Adebayo could return to action as early as Monday against the Toronto Raptors, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Miami Heat big man has missed 20 straight games since the team's 120-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 29.

Adebayo has been recovering from thumb surgery. Although the team has done well without him and its other star, Jimmy Butler, his presence will be a boost for the Heat. Butler has missed 18 games with an ankle injury. Miami (26-15) has won three straight games and 16 of its past 20 to move into a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference.

According to Wojnarowski's tweet, Adebayo has been doing conditioning work and looks good about returning to action.

"After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds – has been ramping up on the court this week."

In Adebayo's absence, Dewayne Dedmon has been the starting center, with rookie Omer Yurtseven getting more playing time and 41-year-old Udonis Haslem also getting in on the action. A return for Adebayo would be great news for the Heat, giving him enough time to get back to speed well before the playoffs.

Until then, the Heat will attempt two more victories against the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers without him.

How impactful will Bam Adebayo be for the Heat?

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball.t

Having a big man that possesses the kind of versatility Bam Adebayo does is a big plus. His ability to switch defensively in pick-and-roll situations and still make things difficult for smaller, quicker guards has made him one of the standout big men in the league.

However, his presence in the paint is not as dominating as many would like. Against dominant centers like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, Adebayo could have problems defending. Outside of that, he is an elite two-way player.

Although Butler's number will always be called when the team needs an offensive boost, Adebayo has shown over the years that he is dependable. While he is not one who could explode for 50 points in a game, he does other things to help the team win.

Adebayo has played in only 18 games this season and helped the team to 10 wins in that stretch. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 51.9%.

