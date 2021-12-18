NBA News: Brooklyn Nets confirm that Kyrie Irving will be back with the team as a part-time player

The Brooklyn Nets have confirmed that Kyrie Irving will be back with the team this season and feature in games where he is eligible to play.

Irving has not played a single game for the team this season owing to his vaccination status. However, the Nets have turned to the seven-time All-Star as they are currently shorthanded due to the league's Health and Safety Protocols.

Kevin Durant is the only star on the roster to have featured in all games for the Brooklyn Nets this season. Although Durant is doing a phenomenal job, the task of carrying the team to victory has proved difficult without the presence of a second star.

KD is averaging 37 minutes per game, which is the most he has had since the OKC days. His shifts have helped the team get positive results and they sit comfortably at the top of the East.

However, Kyrie Irving's arrival will definitely be a big boost and will further strengthen the team. General Manager of the Nets, Sean Marks, released a statement announcing Irving's re-entry into the team. The statement read:

"After discussions with our coaches, players and staff, the organization has decided to have Kyrie Irving re-join the team for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate."

It went on to add:

"We arrived at this decision with the full support of players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols. We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us better but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster."

The statement concluded in the following way:

"We look forward to Kyrie's return to the lineup, as well as getting our entire roster back together on the court."

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets The following statement has been released by General Manager Sean Marks: The following statement has been released by General Manager Sean Marks: https://t.co/DAldOYe4nj

Kyrie Irving will now have to test negative five times to re-join the team. The Brooklyn Nets play three home games in that time, which Irving will not be eligible to play. If things go as planned, the former NBA champion could return to the lineup on December 23 against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks https://t.co/TK8d6idJPJ

Why was Kyrie Irving missing from the Brooklyn Nets lineup all this while?

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving has been very firm about his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. The 29 year old decided to not take the vaccine and, despite the NBA's mandates, stood by his decision.

According to the rules, no player would be able to play an NBA game in New York without the vaccine. This automatically meant Irving would not be allowed to feature in all 41 of the Nets' home games this term.

Leb 🦋 @PlayboiClaxton The Nets are really adding KYRIE IRVING to a team that’s already a 1 seed.



It’s Scary Hours ladies and gentlemen 😈⌛️ The Nets are really adding KYRIE IRVING to a team that’s already a 1 seed. It’s Scary Hours ladies and gentlemen 😈⌛️ https://t.co/WZ36mLC8ey

Brooklyn initially opted out of the decision to let Irving be a part-time player. That meant he was indefinitely out of all games for the Nets so far. However, with the team having lost seven players to Health and Safety Protocols, it only made sense for them to recall Irving.

Also Read Article Continues below

His ability to score and help the offense is known to all, and his return will be a big boost for the Brooklyn Nets. Even though the team has only 27 road games left, Irving's presence can lessen the burden on the other members of the franchise.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra