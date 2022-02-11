NBA News: Brooklyn Nets trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons; Here’s what we know so far

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a trade involving star guard James Harden and versatile wing Ben Simmons. The basketball world had been waiting anxiously to see if the Nets and 76ers would finally come to an agreement on a trade involving the disgruntled stars, and it appears as if both players are on their way to their new teams.

It's the biggest story in the NBA, as the Nets will acquire Simmons, who has yet to appear in a game this year after holding out for a trade.

According to a report from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers will also include Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks in the deal.

According to a report from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers will also include Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks in the deal.

Wojnarowski revealed specific details of the draft picks involved in the transaction. Also, veteran forward Paul Millsap will be heading to the 76ers as well.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Nets will get the Sixers' 2022 first-round pick unprotected with a right to defer until 2023 and a 2027 first-round pick protected 1-to-8, sources tell ESPN. The 2027 pick would roll over to 2028 protected 1-to-8 again. The pick turns into two seconds and $2M in 2029. The Nets will get the Sixers' 2022 first-round pick unprotected with a right to defer until 2023 and a 2027 first-round pick protected 1-to-8, sources tell ESPN. The 2027 pick would roll over to 2028 protected 1-to-8 again. The pick turns into two seconds and $2M in 2029.

Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets agree to Ben Simmons, James Harden deal

Philadelphia 76ers wing Ben Simmons is on his way to the Brooklyn Nets.

The trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets has sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. After weeks of speculation suggesting an offseason trade between the two franchises, the Nets and 76ers decided to make a trade before the deadline.

After a report last week said James Harden was unhappy with his current situation in Brooklyn, conversations with the teams heated up.

While there's no denying that Philadelphia's acquisition of Harden is going to be an exciting development moving forward, it's also interesting to look at the other side of the deal.

The Nets' acquisition of Ben Simmons from the 76ers is going to gain just as much interest.

After a disappointing performance in last year's NBA playoffs, Simmons requested a trade and sat out until his demands were met. Because Simmons hasn't played this year, it remains to be seen when he will eventually return to the court. According to a report from Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes, it looks as if Brooklyn will be patient with getting Simmons on the court.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Brooklyn will take its time getting Ben Simmons acclimated, but the star guard welcomes a change of scenery and has already had conversations with Kevin Durant and they’re all on the same page, league sources tell @YahooSports Brooklyn will take its time getting Ben Simmons acclimated, but the star guard welcomes a change of scenery and has already had conversations with Kevin Durant and they’re all on the same page, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Fans had been speculating for weeks whether a trade involving Simmons and Harden would happen. According to multiple reports, it looks as if both organizations have finally come to an agreement.

Fans will be watching anxiously to see how Joel Embiid and Harden work together in Philadelphia. They will also be watching to see what type of impact Simmons will have on a Brooklyn Nets team that is eager to get back up the standings in the Eastern Conference.

