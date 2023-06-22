NBA News - Khris Middleton declines with player option with Milwaukee Bucks to become a free agent 

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has declined his player option with the team heading into next season. With the former All-Star opting to test free agency, the Bucks may see a key rotation player out of the lineup in the upcoming season.

This year's offseason has kicked off with a lot of drama. Amidst trades and rumors galore, Middleton has announced his decision to decline his player option with the Bucks.

Middleton had signed a five-year deal with the team in 2019. The deal saw him earn an average of $35.5 million each year, with a player option at the end of the fourth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The forward was slated to earn $40 million in the final year of his contract. However, by declining that, Middleton will hope to receive a new contract in free agency.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton has declined his $40 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks to become a free agent, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton has declined his $40 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks to become a free agent, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. https://t.co/k0sO5qhSk6

That could be a point of concern for the Bucks ahead of the 2023 NBA draft. With several teams in need of a solid wing player, Milwaukee may see Middleton walk away. That could drastically impact the team's overall look, as Middleton is a vital cog in the machinery.

There were rumors earlier in the offseason that the Bucks would look to retain players like Middleton and Brook Lopez. Whether that comes to fruition, though, seems uncertain at the moment.

Also Read: "Straight from the soul W" - Bucks fans pumped after seeing latest post from Giannis Antetokounmpo

Khris Middleton may re-sign with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are facing an interesting situation with their forward Khris Middleton. Although Middleton will be on the free agent market soon, there's a greater chance that he will re-sign with the team on a better deal.

The Bucks forward has had a lot of success with the franchise. Considering the overall setup, Milwaukee is also a rather favorable team for Middleton to continue playing for. The decision to decline his player option may simply be to secure another long-term deal this season rather than waiting one more year.

The Bucks are over the 2023 NBA salary cap, but they're a bit shy of the luxury tax space. To ensure that they remain out of that, the Bucks may re-sign Middleton on a more cap-friendly deal.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Mavericks likely to target Deandre Ayton, Khris Middleton in the offseason

Poll : 0 votes