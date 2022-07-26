NBA News: Larry Bird no longer involved with the Pacers

Former Boston Celtics superstar Larry Bird has been a part of the Indiana Pacers organization since the late 90s. He joined the team after his playing career with the Celtics. However, Larry Legend is no longer a part of the Pacers setup.

According to Scott Agness, the Indiana Pacers beat writer, the three-time NBA champion is no longer seen at the facility. Bird is not seen at workouts conducted by the Pacers. Bird is not employed by the franchise anymore. Agness spoke about the absence of Bird at the pre-draft workouts.

"That was not a surprise to the Pacers. I have been told for months that he no longer has an active role within the franchise, and in my recent conversation with Kevin Pritchard, the president of basketball operations, he confirmed that was the case," Agness wrote.

Bird was often seen at the practice facilities overlooking the players and at the workouts conducted by the franchise. He liked to keep an eye on the next generation of prospects. Agness wrote about how Larry Legend enjoyed these parts of his job.

"It was different not to see Bird around during draft workouts in May and June because that was one thing, I’m told, that he enjoyed. He liked the process of evaluating players, seeing who competed and excelled in the moment," Agness wrote.

Larry Bird's time with the Indiana Pacers

Bird at the 2018 NBA Draft Combine - Day 1

Larry Bird has been a part of the Indiana Pacers longer than he was part of the Boston Celtics. The two-time Finals MVP led the Celtics to three championships in the '80s. His rivalry with Magic Johnson and the LA Lakers shaped the NBA at the time, leading to the excellent product it is today.

Bird was hired as the Pacers coach in 1997 after being part of the Celtics' front office since retirement. Bird had no prior experience as a coach in the NBA. However, Larry Legend hit the ground running immediately. He led the Pacers to a 58-24 record in his first season. However, the Pacers lost in the postseason against a Chicago Bulls team led by Michael Jordan.

Bird eventually went on to win the Coach of the Year award during his tenure with the Pacers. He led them to the NBA Finals in 2000. But he resigned after three years in 2000.

Bird was then appointed the Indiana Pacers' president of basketball operations in 2003. Larry Bird stepped away from the job in 2013 but returned soon after, citing health reasons. He, once and for all, resigned from the position in 2017 but continued to be a part of the organization until this year.

Despite his success as a player, Bird's tenure with the Pacers hasn't produced any championships. Larry Bird did, however, build great teams that has captivated fans and provided them with great memories.

