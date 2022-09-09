NBA News: LeBron James surpasses Derek Fisher for most career playoff wins in NBA history, on this day 2 years ago

LeBron James is one of the most successful players in NBA history. He has four championships and four MVP awards under his belt. Considering his achievements, it is not surprising that many fans consider him to be the greatest of all time.

With a few more years left in the league, the Los Angeles Lakers forward could soon become the greatest scorer of all time.

On September 8, 2020, LeBron James surpassed Derek Fisher to become the leader in most career playoff wins. Fisher was a fantastic player, but LeBron's longevity put him above every other player in the history of the league.

LeBron James is the leader in playoff wins

Derek Fisher is a five-time NBA champion who dominated the league with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was part of the team that did the three-peat in 2000s and has also won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

Only 13 players in the history of the league have won more championship rings than Derek Fisher. He was never a superstar, but he was a very valuable role player.

Fisher has won 259 playoff games in his impressive NBA career. He probably would have won even more if it wasn't for the best-of-five format that was used in the first round of the playoffs.

However, LeBron James surpassed the point guard on September 8, 2020. The Lakers beat the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the second round, propelling James to the top of the list.

The NBA was very unusual in 2020 due to the COVID19 pandemic. The first round took place in late August, but James led his team all the way, beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals and winning his fourth championship ring.

Thanks to this incredible playoff run, LeBron James has racked up 266 playoff wins in his impressive NBA career. To put it into perspective, the next active player on the list is Andre Iguodala with 177 wins.

James put on a fantastic show in 2019

The Houston Rockets had a great roster that finished the season with 44 wins and 28 losses. They finished the regular season as the fourth seed and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

The team was led by James Harden and Russell Westbrook, who were still in their primes. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Lakers dispatched them in five games and advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

LeBron James passed Derek Fisher for most career playoff wins in NBA history.



174: LeBron James

161: Derek Fisher

157: Tim Duncan

155: Robert Horry

154: Kareem 2 YEARS AGO TODAYLeBron James passed Derek Fisher for most career playoff wins in NBA history.174: LeBron James161: Derek Fisher157: Tim Duncan155: Robert Horry154: Kareem 2 YEARS AGO TODAY 👑LeBron James passed Derek Fisher for most career playoff wins in NBA history.174: LeBron James 161: Derek Fisher157: Tim Duncan155: Robert Horry154: Kareem https://t.co/uHXJMu0XMg

The Rockets took a 1-0 series lead before dropping four straight games. LeBron James was incredible in the series, averaging 25.8 points,10.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game.

The Lakers superstar filled the stat sheet on both ends of the floor while also shooting efficiently. His Game 3 performance was also fantastic as he scored 36 points on 56.5% shooting, becoming the leader in all-time playoff wins.

Considering that he will play for a few more years, LeBron James could eventually cross the 300-win mark. However, he will need to have at least two deep playoff runs for this achievement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar