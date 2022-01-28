NBA News: Miami Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro meet with Chelsea FC stars Mason Mount and Jorginho at FTX Arena

Chelsea footballers Mason Mount and Jorginho are the latest high-profile athletes to flood to South Beach to watch the Miami Heat in action.

The duo have been playing great over the last 18 months as they helped Chelsea emerge victorious in the UEFA Champions League last year.

The duo have the club third in the Premier League as Chelsea will be hoping to claw its way back into this title fight with Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Premier League clubs are on a two-week hiatus, and the duo used this break to catch the Heat hosting the New York Knicks at the FTX Arena. Mount later took to Instagram to post pictures of his time with Miami's Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

How far can the Miami Heat go this season?

Heat reserve Tyler Herro against the New York Knicks

After beating all odds to reach the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami was swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, the eventual champions, in the Eastern Conference's first round last season.

But this season, there is hope the Pat Riley-led franchise can head to another NBA Finals. The Heat (31-17) are currently atop the Eastern Conference standings. They have won eight of their last 10 games and have made their home court a fortress, going 17-5 in Miami all season.

#HEATCulture -now 12 straight wins when scoring 120+, 6-0 this season-now 15-1 when shooting at least 40% from 3-now 9-0 when shooting at least 50% from the field-now 10 games over .500 -now 12 straight wins when scoring 120+, 6-0 this season-now 15-1 when shooting at least 40% from 3-now 9-0 when shooting at least 50% from the field-now 10 games over .500#HEATCulture

What is even more remarkable is that this has been done with the team constantly being plagued by injuries or Covid-19 cases as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have missed huge chunks of games. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson have held down the fort during the absence of Miami's best players. Butler and Adebayo have returned.

The Heat have done an incredible job assembling this roster as they contain the ideal mixture of experience and youth while also possessing threats from beyond the arc with Herro, Robinson and Max Strus.

What is priceless for these players is the experience they garnered from their 2020 run and eventual loss to the LA Lakers. The pressure and know-how of handling situations in the postseason is vital for any team's success, and these players have gotten a taste of it.

Given the experienced players on the Miami roster, no one would want to be matched up with them in the playoffs.

Unlike previous years, however, the Eastern Conference is packed with great teams with the potential to go deep in the postseason.

