NBA News Roundup: 4-time champion comes to Russell Westbrook's defense, Jerry West not convinced that Kevin Durant will be traded, and more - July 14th, 2022

The NBA is working on its offseason plans and implementing the necessary changes ahead of the 2022-23 season and beginning of training camps. They announced changes to officiating last season, and now reports suggest the league is taking away the infamous transition "take" fouls.

Moreover, the Summer League in Las Vegas has been a success as several close games and incredible performances have made the exhibition games exciting. No team is unbeaten, and all the winningest teams hold a 2-1 record so far.

There are a lot of topics to follow, so let's take a look at a few news stories from around the league in the last 24 hours.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signs a long-term deal with the Denver Nuggets

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Washington Wizards in 2021

The Denver Nuggets acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. KCP has been an excellent role player the past few years. He won a title with the LA Lakers in 2020 and made some critical shots in the playoffs, earning himself the nickname "Clutchwell-Pope."

He has now signed a two-year $30 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed on a two-year, $30M extension with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed on a two-year, $30M extension with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. Caldwell-Pope arrived in a trade with Washington for Will Barton and Monte Morris two weeks ago. KCP was entering the final year of his deal at $14M in 2022-2023. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Caldwell-Pope arrived in a trade with Washington for Will Barton and Monte Morris two weeks ago. KCP was entering the final year of his deal at $14M in 2022-2023. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Andre Iguodala doesn't understand the Russell Westbrook criticism

Russell Westbrook high-fives teammate Andre Iguodala of Team USA during the Preliminary Round of the 2012 London Olympic

Andre Iguodala and Russell Westbrook were on Team USA for the 2012 London Olympics and have gone against each other numerous times. Iguodala defended Westbrook on his podcast "Point Forward," saying how he doesn't understand why the media continues to come after him. Westbrook's name is often brought up as "Westbrick," thanks to eminent analyst Skip Bayless.

Iguodala, just like his teammates Draymond Green and Steph Curry, defended Westbrook, saying:

"I get pissed when they always have Russell Westbrook’s news like ‘This package went; they declined it. This team declined Russell Westbrook. This team declined Russell Westbrook.' …What are you really trying to do to this man? What did he do to y’all? 'Cause y’all just constantly keep doing this. What are you trying to accomplish?"

⚡️ @TheWestbrookEra Andre Iguodala on the headlines and trade rumours surrounding Russ



“What did this man do to y’all?” Andre Iguodala on the headlines and trade rumours surrounding Russ“What did this man do to y’all?” https://t.co/G2U1RhQ6wI

NBA will pay former ABA players nearly $25 million

NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media before the 2022 Finals

Several former ABA players are struggling for survival and unable to provide their families with rent or medical bills or buy basic necessities. Dropping Dimes is a nonprofit dedicated to helping struggling former ABA players and their families. They have pleaded with the league to give players of the now-defunct league the money it says they deserve.

The two parties agreed and settled a year-long fight on the matter. The league will pay $24.5 million to 115 eligible retired ABA players. The agreement states that the players will receive "recognition payments" and not pensions, in the amount of $3,828 annually for each season they were in the league.

Scott Tarter, CEO and founder of Dropping Dimes, said:

"It's an incredible day for former ABA players. …We feel these aging ABA players, who broke so many barriers in the 1960s and '70s, deserve even more recognition. … I can’t overstate how much it means to them to have the NBA and NBPA recognize their tremendous contributions to today’s NBA game.

"This means so much to them personally, from the standpoint of their own legacy in basketball."

Howard Beck @HowardBeck



indystar.com/story/sports/n… Overshadowed by other news yesterday, but NBA committing $24.5 million to former ABA players is a pretty big deal: Overshadowed by other news yesterday, but NBA committing $24.5 million to former ABA players is a pretty big deal:indystar.com/story/sports/n…

NBA and WNBA announce Jr. NBA Leagues for children nationwide

Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum speaks during the 2022 draft

The NBA and WNBA have announced a new 'Jr. NBA League' that will kick off in 11 different markets around the USA before eventually launching nationwide. It will feature kids from the ages of 6 to 14 and is available for both boys and girls. The youth basketball league will begin in November.

David Krichavsky, NBA Senior Vice President and Head of Youth Basketball Development, said in a news conference:

"The youth basketball ecosystem has experienced unique challenges over the past two-plus years, and we are committed to addressing those challenges with programs like Jr. NBA Leagues, which is the most expansive grassroots basketball initiative we’ve ever launched in the US.

"We look forward to using the resources and expertise of the NBA, WNBA and our teams to support recreational and community-based youth basketball programs at a time when they need it most, while also enhancing the playing experience for hundreds of thousands of boys and girls."

Jr. NBA @jrnba



NEW basketball leagues for boys & girls ages 6-14, tipping off in 11 markets across the U.S. this Fall. Elevating & enhancing recreational while bringing the excitement of the



Learn more at Excited to announce #JrNBALeagues NEW basketball leagues for boys & girls ages 6-14, tipping off in 11 markets across the U.S. this Fall. Elevating & enhancing recreationalwhile bringing the excitement of the @NBA @WNBA to all.Learn more at jrnbaleagues.com Excited to announce #JrNBALeagues‼ NEW basketball leagues for boys & girls ages 6-14, tipping off in 11 markets across the U.S. this Fall. Elevating & enhancing recreational 🏀 while bringing the excitement of the @NBA & @WNBA to all. Learn more at jrnbaleagues.com https://t.co/SKbgzF0wVf

"The Logo" Jerry West believes Kevin Durant isn't going to leave Brooklyn this summer

Kevin Durant, left, with LA Lakers legend Jerry West [Source: SF Chronicle]

Kevin Durant's trade request has sent the league into a frenzy and somewhat frozen free agency. No team is able to find a suitable package for the superstar, and some analysts wonder why he wants to leave in the first place. The roster built around him is perfectly capable of making a title run next season.

"The Logo" and LA Lakers legend Jerry West believes Durant isn't going to get traded and will eventually end up with the Brooklyn Nets for another season. He believes no team will be able to acquire him. On SiriusXM Radio, West said:

"People misread him, who he is as a person. He's one of the greatest players we have ever seen. And for him to want out, I can see why. But, again, wherever he goes, or to my best guess, he's not going to get traded. You can't give enough to get a guy like him. … What would Kevin Durant command? He's one of the greatest players to ever play the game, period."

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kevin Durant stay with the Brooklyn Nets? Yes No 0 votes so far