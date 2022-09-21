NBA News Roundup: Analyst asserts LA Clippers are title contenders for 2022-23 season, four-time champion outlines issues with league's proposal to sign high school players, and more - September 21st, 2022

As the Los Angeles Clippers continue to get healthier entering the 2022-2023 NBA season, expectations continue to rise. The Clippers will see the return of superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George alongside the addition of former All-Star John Wall. The Clippers are now looking to make their first Finals appearance, and ESPN analyst Zach Lowe believes they can win it all this season.

In other news, the league recently announced some significant changes that could take place in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NBA and NBPA. The changes include lowering the minimum draft age eligibility from 19 to 18. Four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green outlines some potential issues with the proposed changes.

Here's the latest news from around the NBA as of Sept. 21, 2022.

NBA analyst asserts 2022-2023 season will be the biggest season in Los Angeles Clippers' franchise history

The Los Angeles Clippers are starting the 2022-2023 season with their best and deepest roster. They have star power in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and playmakers in John Wall and Reggie Jackson.

They also have significant wing depth. This depth includes Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum. They also still have a traditional 7-footer in Ivica Zubac. They have all the pieces required to contend for a title.

ESPN analyst Zach Lowe certainly seems to be a big believer in the Clippers as he hyped them up during a recent “The NBA on ESPN” segment.

"This is the biggest season in the history of the Clippers franchise," Lowe said. "This is year four of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Now, injuries have cut short a couple of those years. This is the one. They are loaded. They are 15 deep. They're the deepest team in the NBA. They have both their stars back. ... This is the year, and it has to come together."

Draymond Green outlines issues with the NBA's proposal to draft high school players

On “The Draymond Green Show,” Green said he has issues with proposed changes to the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

First, Green shared his thoughts on the league lowering the minimum draft age eligibility from 19 down to 18.

"Don't just read the headline," Green said. "Don't get so caught up on the pretty headline that you miss the fine print. And the things that really do matter. Because quite frankly, if high schoolers start coming into the NBA, there'll be seven of them drafted in a great year.

"Okay, so if there's seven drafted in a great year, realistically, there may be three or four in a year most of the time? Okay. That's three or four spots of the 60."

Green then shared his thoughts on the possibility of harsher luxury tax penalties for teams.

"Harsher luxury tax penalties, that's 60 to 80 guys not getting paid what they could possibly get paid. So, don't let that go over your head. Pay attention to those small things and don't get it twisted," Green said.

Former NBA champion sends out a strong message against vaccine mandates

Former NBA champion Kyrie Irving has consistently been one of the biggest advocates of personal choice regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Last season, Irving could only play in 29 games due to his refusal to get vaccinated.

In a recent tweet, Irving doubled down on his strict stance against vaccine mandates.

"If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history." Irving tweeted.

NBA insider believes the Indiana Pacers view their young guard as a building block for their franchise

The Indiana Pacers surprised everyone last season by trading All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings in a package for rising star Tyrese Haliburton. The trade made it clear that the Pacers were looking to rebuild.

In his first 26 games with the Pacers, Haliburton averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. As a result, many people in the Pacers’ organization are high on Haliburton as a potential franchise cornerstone.

During an interview with The Athletic's Zach Harper, Pacers insider Bob Kravitz shared a bold opinion the Pacers have regarding Haliburton. Kravitz said they see Haliburton as a player who can provide an impact similar to former Pacers star Reggie Miller.

"They are completely convinced Haliburton is a franchise building block," Kravitz said. "Whether or not they're right, it's too early to say. But they believe Haliburton, a pass-first guard, will be the kind of player who will help bring other players (free agents) into the fold. They see him as the next Reggie Miller in terms of his impact."

Warriors GM wants to keep franchise cornerstone

Golden State Warriors President and General Manager Bob Myers recently clarified that he wants to keep franchise cornerstone Draymond Green. However, Myers also acknowledged that it will be difficult.

The Warriors have four key players due for extensions: Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Green. The team will have to make some difficult decisions about whose extension to prioritize.

On a recent episode of "The TK Show" podcast with Tim Kawakami, Myers touched on his future free agency plans.

"No, I would definitely, unequivocally say he’s not a guy we look at and say he’s not going to be around," Myers said. "Now, at some point, decisions are going to have to be made. But as far as his importance to this organization and what he's done, we're going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold."

Whether or not the Warriors are ultimately able to retain Green long-term remains to be seen. However, Myers is showing loyalty to the Warriors' original championship core.

