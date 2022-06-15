NBA News Roundup: Ben Simmons seen at the red carpet with Clara Wu Tsai, LA Lakers star working with Lethal Shooter, and more - June 15, 2022 

The Golden State Warriors are on the brink of winning the NBA Finals, but the NBA news keeps on coming. Franchises are gearing up for a busy summer and are getting their ducks in order. Many teams will make changes across the board while others are expected to only shuffle their rosters.

The LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are more often than not the headline makers in the NBA news roundup. They are also featured in this edition. The futures of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell also remain uncertain.

Anthony Davis working with shooting guru

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis recently made NBA news headlines by saying that he hasn't played basketball since April. Davis had a poor season filled with injuries and shooting slumps.

However, a couple of days after the news broke, Chris Matthews, nicknamed the "Lethal Shooter," posted a picture on his Instagram account working with Davis.

The superstar has had an abysmal shooting campaign this season. He shot 18.6% from the perimeter and 71.3% from the free throw line.

Ben Simmons hits the red carpet with Brooklyn Nets owner's wife

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons has been a prominent fixture in the NBA news throughout the season. He made the airwaves this time after attending the red carpet event for the WNBA film "Unfinished Business." He attended with Clara Wu Tsai, the wife of Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks were also in attendance for this event alongside the Australian.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai and Ben Simmons are at the premiere of "Unfinished Business" at @Tribeca Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai and Ben Simmons are at the premiere of "Unfinished Business" at @Tribeca https://t.co/HSyXF4KqcD

Nikola Jokic set to play for Serbia this summer

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets - Game 4

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic will have little time off during the summer as he is set to represent his country Serbia. The back-to-back MVP will participate in European Qualifiers in late August and for the 2022 EuroBasket in early September. A statement from the Serbian federation read:

"For sure, the NBA players have a maximum amount of days they can spend with the national team of their country during the offseason. Nikola Jokic will be with the national team the first day he can, according to these restrictions."

Vanessa Bryant donated two full courts in Philadelphia

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant pictured together.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late great Kobe Bryant, made NBA news this week after she donated two full courts in Philadelphia. As part of the "Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Vanessa Bryant and another charity donated these courts to honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant's legacy.

Kobe Bryant and Philadelphia have always had a unique relationship. The five-time champion is a native of Philly, but was not necessarily accepted by the city despite numerous exchanges throughout his career.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Vanessa Bryant’s Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and @NancyLieberman ’s @NLCharities donated 2 full courts in Philly today — honoring Kobe & Gigi’s legacy with a safe space for kids to play. Vanessa Bryant’s Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and @NancyLieberman’s @NLCharities donated 2 full courts in Philly today — honoring Kobe & Gigi’s legacy with a safe space for kids to play. https://t.co/f7ujmVfk2N

Marcus Smart reveals the reason why he dyed his hair green

2022 NBA Finals - Game 5

Marcus Smart made NBA news ahead of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks when he dyed his hair green. The thought was that since he played for the Celtics, that's why he had done it.

However, in one of the post-game interviews, Smart revealed that he dyed his hair green in a way to honor his mother. Smart said:

"My mom always loved my hair and the things I was doing with it, from the braids to letting it grow out. And I started to dye it and she really liked that. She always said she wanted to see me in green, but obviously she passed away, so she never got to see me.

"So, when we started this playoff run, I was like, 'For her, I'm gonna go ahead and dye it and see what it looks like.' Everybody loved it, so now it's kinda here."

NBA @NBA



Marcus Smart tells us why he’s been dying his hair green during the For momMarcus Smart tells us why he’s been dying his hair green during the @celtics postseason run. For mom ❤️Marcus Smart tells us why he’s been dying his hair green during the @celtics postseason run. https://t.co/gjO1ycJovy

