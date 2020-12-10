NBA News Roundup: Chris Paul details Andre Iguodala story that put him off recruiting free-agents, explains why he still pushed for Jae Crowder

Chris Paul is one of the most notable names in the NBA. He is the president of the NBPA (National Basketball Player's Association) and is famously vocal in supporting social justice reform in the United States. Paul is highly respected among his peers and shares a brotherly relationship with many players. Players with a high level of influence, like Chris Paul, usually take part in recruiting players to join their teams. However, Paul is well known for not indulging in recruitment and he details the story which led him to that decision.

NBA News Roundup: Chris Paul shares why he doesn't indulge in recruiting

Chris Paul wearing Phoenix Suns gear

Chris Paul recently appeared on 'The Old Man and the Three' podcast hosted by New Orleans Pelicans guard, JJ Redick. Paul is famous for not taking part in the recruitment process and he shared the story involving Andre Iguodala which led him to make that choice.

"I said I was never going to put myself out there like that again like trying to recruit somebody to come to a team, right, cause I'll just tell you this story real quick, right after I got traded to Houston...Daryl Morey and Mike D'Antoni told me that we had a meeting...with Andre Iguodala...so I went to the meeting...team sort of pitched 'Dre' to come to Houston...but I sort of had this feeling that 'Dre' was gone, like leave Golden State and he was a big piece of them...Man when he went back, I was like 'Oh I aint doing this sh** again', cause I'm mad. You know me, I'm competitive and I'm mad, I was like 'Okay I ain't doing this anymore'"

On Bill Simmons' podcast, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said Chris Paul was at the Rockets meeting with Andre Iguodala — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) July 3, 2017

The recruitment process inevitably comes with a few disappointments and Chris Paul wanted none of that.

Chris Paul and Jae Crowder

However, despite his earlier statements, Paul was involved in bringing Jae Crowder to the Phoenix Suns.

"After getting to Phoenix, I talked to James Jones and he said we might have a shot at Jae Crowder so I called him, I called Jae, and I just respect him because he [is] a dog you know what I mean he [is] gonna guard, he don't care who the guy is. And remember when I got into it with Duncan Robinson?...Nobody said nothing to me, the only person who said something to me was Jae Crowder. Crowder was on the bench, and he was like 'Yo CP, what's up with that?' and I respect that"

Free agent Jae Crowder has agreed to a three-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Chris Paul respects Crowder and his decision to talk to the former Miami Heat forward might have ultimately led Crowder to choose the Phoenix Suns in NBA Free Agency.

