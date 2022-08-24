NBA News Roundup: Draymond Green comes to LeBron James’ defense, Brad Stevens happy with Boston Celtics' offseason moves, and more - August 24, 2022

LeBron James and Draymond Green in action.

There were plenty of talking points around the NBA on Wednesday. From Draymond Green defending LeBron James on social media to Brad Stevens praising the Boston Celtics' offseason signings, we have you covered.

Draymond Green defends LeBron James

Golden State Warriors defensive stalwart Draymond Green came to the defense of LeBron James on social media. The LA Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-infused version of his logo installed on one of his teeth. The move was heavily criticized by NBA fans. Draymond wrote:

"Do s–t that nobody else does because he’s who nobody else is…. Grammar and all…. insert y’all hate below.... we winning and ain’t nobody having more fun."

Brad Stevens happy with offseason recruitment of the Boston Celtics

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics, Game 3.

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens praised the work done by the franchise's front office over the summer. Stevens specifically pointed out the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon.

"Since the Brogdon trade, we felt really good about our team. We felt really good about building around these guys that we’ve been building around, trying to accentuate our best players," Stevens said.

Udonis Haslem re-signs with the Miami Heat; Pat Riley says Heat will retire Haslem's jersey

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics, Game 3.

Nineteen-year veteran and Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem will be back with the franchise for another year. Haslem, who has spent his entire career with the Heat, signed a one-year deal worth around $2.91 million for the upcoming season.

After confirming the resigning, Miami Heat president Pat Riley announced that Haslem's jersey will be retired once his NBA career comes to an end. In a statement released by the organization, Riley confirmed that the franchise will retire Haslem's jersey.

"From the first day that I saw him compete, to the last day when we retire his jersey at our FTX home, UD will go down in our team’s history as one of the best to ever play for the Miami HEAT," Riley said.

Shaquille O'Neal arrives in Australia

Shaq continues to be omnipresent in the NBA news roundup

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal has landed in Australia as he returns to land Down Under for the first time in 20 years. It is reported that the former Lakers legend is in Australia for a speaking event. He will interact with Australian Football League great Jonathan Brown and former rugby player and current broadcaster Matthew Johns.

"I’m here in the land down undaa," Shaquille O'Neal tweeted.

