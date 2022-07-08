NBA News Roundup: Draymond Green gets vocal about athletes turning into businessmen, lottery picks shine in Summer League debut, and more | July 8, 2022 

The NBA offseason is turning out to be pretty exciting. Some big names like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have hit the trade market.

Durant, in particular, has been scrutinized for forcing his way out of the Brooklyn Nets to get a better shot at winning a championship. According to reports, he wants to play with contenders like the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat.

Draymond Green came out in support of his former teammate, suggesting that he is merely making a business decision. Green emphasized that athletes are more than basketball players, and it's fair on Durant's part to ask for a move.

The Summer League kicked off on a great note. Thursday's edition featured lottery picks like Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., Jaden Ivey, and many more taking center stage. These players shone in their debuts for their respective franchises.

Here's the latest buzz around the NBA as of July 8, 2022.

Draymond Green believes people need to accept that athletes are now businessmen

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green defended Kevin Durant for requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. KD is facing severe criticism for moving on from the Nets without leading them to a championship win.

Green, however, deemed Durant's move as a business decision. During the latest episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," the former DPOY stated that people are unwilling to accept that athletes have turned into businessmen.

Here's what Draymond said (via Clutch Points):

"People can't accept the fact that athletes are now businessmen and no longer just playing basketball."

He added:

"To start calling somebody weak and they run from challenges... that's baffling to me. Because that man (Kevin Durant) has worked his entire life to be in that position to where he controls where he goes next."

Multiple lottery picks shine in their Summer League debut

Thursday's highly anticipated NBA Summer League games took place. Rookies like Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jaden Ivey, among others, were able to showcase their talents.

Banchero and Smith locked horns during the Magic vs. Rockets game. The former turned out to be the better player on the night, proving to his critics that he deserved to go No. 1 overall in the draft over Jabari Smith Jr.

Paolo Banchero bagged 17 points, four rebounds and six assists, while Smith recorded ten points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren took to the court for the Pistons against the Trail Blazers. Ivey had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Duren dropped nine points and registered two blocks.

Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan among stars in attendance at Summer League

NBA players continued the trend of showing up at Summer League games to show support for their young teammates. Stars like Damian Lillard, John Wall, DeMar DeRozan, and Kyle Kuzma were among the notable players who showed up in Las Vegas on Thursday.

It was an entertaining day as several lottery picks were in action. It's safe to say that the talent and level of play on display made the veteran NBA stars' trip to Las Vegas worth it.

Rudy Gobert believes he can lead the Timberwolves to the NBA finals

The Minnesota Timberwolves landed three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert via a blockbuster trade this offseason. It was only last season that the Timberwolves returned to playoff contention. They aren't just aiming to become perennial playoff contenders. Instead, they are looking to give the Western Conference heavyweights a run for their money.

Gobert sounded positive in his introductory press conference. The three-time All-Star is hoping to play a more significant role on the T'Wolves. He also aims to help the team reach the finals. Minnesota already has Karl-Anthony Towns in their ranks, so adding Gobert seemed like a questionable decision.

However, KAT has become an efficient floor spacer, so slotting him into the power forward position could give them the benefit of playing a solid defensive lineup with Gobert at the five.

Skip Bayless says Kevin Durant is a follower at heart, not a leader

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless has been the biggest fan of Kevin Durant over the years. However, in the most recent episode of his podcast, Bayless criticized the Brooklyn Nets star. Durant demanded a trade and is looking to play elsewhere to bolster his hopes of winning his third ring.

Several critics have called Durant out for leaving Brooklyn without winning them a title. Many have questioned his abilities as a leader again. Bayless seems to have jumped on that train as well. Here's what the Fox Sports analyst said regarding this:

"Kevin Durant is the most baffling mix of dominant and weak I have ever closely observed or encountered," Bayless said. "He is a follower at heart, not a leader, yet he led Golden State to back-to-back championships they would not have won without him. He led our Olympic team just last summer. He led them to the gold. There's no way they win without him.

"His mere presence. When in doubt, when in trouble, get the ball to Kevin."

This upcoming season will certainly be an interesting one. Will Durant get traded to one of his preferred teams? And if he does, will he lead them to a championship?

