The 2020-21 NBA season is just around the corner, however, the excitement has already begun ahead at what could be one of the most open seasons yet. In the latest NBA News Roundup, we will dissect some of the key findings from the league's GM survey. We also look at why the LA Lakers' former point guard Rajon Rondo is currently being sued.

NBA News Roundup: GMs choose league's best players as part of front office survey

Each year, the NBA compiles the results of their GM survey, asking certain questions surrounding players, trades, and the season ahead. On Friday, in NBA News, their findings ahead of the 2020-21 season were released.

The survey provides fans with inside information on who GMs believe are the best in the league at each position, among other questions.

While there were some surprising outcomes, the most obvious opinion was who would win the 2021 NBA Finals, which the LA Lakers took with 81% of the vote.

The LA Lakers' leader, LeBron James, was voted as the best in his position alongside Steph Curry, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. Apart from Jokic perhaps, the rest of the positions largely choose themselves.

Curry and LeBron have won 7 championships between them, James Harden will go down as one of the NBA's greatest-ever scorers and Giannis has just won back-to-back MVP titles.

Jokic is yet to achieve any such accolade but he is the youngest on the list and has a bright future ahead of him with a hugely-talented Nuggets roster.

Regarding the NBA offseason, the GMs also voted on what they foresee as the most underrated deal made by any side in the league. The LA Clippers' shrewd acquisition of Serge Ibaka came out on top in the survey.

The former NBA champion, who was reportedly pursued by the LA Lakers, moved West to link up with his Toronto Raptors teammate, Kawhi Leonard.

Ibaka not only comes with championship experience but will be a hugely effective rotation partner that Ty Lue can use alongside Ivica Zubac in LA. Ibaka averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds last season on 27 minutes. He started half the games he appeared in, therefore, he will be the perfect role partner for the young Zubac.

The Clippers were looking for size to combat the LA Lakers' bigs and Ibaka could be the answer.

The full results of the NBA GM survey can be found here.

NBA News Roundup: Former LA Lakers guard Rajon Rondo being sued after parking lot scuffle

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six LA Lakers v Miami Heat

In other recent NBA News, Rajon Rondo of the Atlanta Hawks finds himself in a spot of bother. The former LA Lakers guard is being sued by a woman who claims the star and his girlfriend were involved in a verbal dispute with the accusor before physically attacking her.

The lawsuit was filed by a woman who claims to live in the same LA apartment block as Rondo's girlfriend. During the incident, which happened in July of this year, the claimant has told reporters that Rondo was verbally abusive and pushed her against her own vehicle.

Rondo is yet to speak out about the incident, however, his lawyer has stated that the video footage the victim has said will help to prove her case is meritless.

Furthermore, the lawyer stated that the former All-Star acted in a calm and polite manner toward the woman and that they expect to win the case.

Should Rondo lose, he could be forced to shell out $1 million in unspecified damages and the case could have repercussions on his basketball career.