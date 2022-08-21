NBA News Roundup: Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am contest featuring LeBron James called off mid-game, Trae Young works out with Nets superstar duo, and more | August 21, 2022

NBA stars have used pick-up games and participated in Pro-Am tournaments as an efficient way to ramp up their workouts this offseason.

LeBron James recently sent basketball fans in Seattle into a frenzy. The LA Lakers superstar announced that he would be a part of the game in Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am tournament on August 20.

James was joined by the likes of Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Thomas. Unfortunately, the game in Seattle came to a premature conclusion much to the fans' disappointment.

Several players who play for rival teams have also opted to hold workouts together. Trae Young has been in the headlines recently for the same. The Atlanta Hawks star's most recent workout was with Brooklyn Nets duo Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Here are the latest headlines involving the NBA as of Aug. 21, 2022:

Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am tournament contest featuring LeBron James and other NBA stars called off mid-game

LeBron James of the LA Lakers (left) and Jayson Tatum if the Boston Celtics in action during a 2021-22 NBA regular season match

One of the most anticipated Pro-Am games this offseason was held in Seattle earlier this week.

It featured LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Aaron Gordon, Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Thomas were part of the game as well.

Basketball fans in Seattle were excited to see all these stars taking to the court in their city that once had its own NBA team. They had plenty to cheer about in the initial stages as Tatum and James put up a few show-stoppers while linking up well on a couple of occasions.

However, the court was wet and slippery due to humid weather conditions, leading to the game being canceled midway through the first half.

Trae Young works out with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets (left) and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in action during a 2021-22 NBA regular season game

Trae Young's recent workout pictures featured Brooklyn Nets superstar duo Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Hawks star previously put in the work with Steph Curry and has also trained alongside several other players this offseason.

Durant and Irving's workout with him created plenty of buzz because of the duo's uncertain future with the Brooklyn Nets. It has been speculated that Durant wanted out of Brooklyn because of Irving. However, the duo have been in the lab together to prepare for the upcoming season.

The Brooklyn Nets organization will be glad to see that and could still run it back with Irving and Durant next NBA season.

Chet Holmgren guards LeBron James in transition, appears to injure his ankle

Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder poses during the 2022 NBA Rookie Portraits

Rookie Chet Holmgren squared off against LeBron James for the first time ever at Jamal Crawford's Seattle-based Pro-Am tournament game. However, Holmgren could only play for a minute of the game.

He got the opportunity to guard James early on in transition. Holmgren did an excellent job, putting the LA Lakers superstar in an awkward position, which stopped James from scoring. However, Holmgren rolled over his ankle in the process and had to leave the court.

Fans of the OKC Thunder will hope it's nothing serious as the start of the 2022-23 NBA season inches closer.

James Harden sends bland message to 76ers fans ahead of new season

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers fans are more excited than ever ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. James Harden signed a team-friendly deal in free agency, which allowed the Sixers to add veterans like PJ Tucker and Danuel House.

Philadelphia has arguably had one of the best offseasons in the NBA. At this stage, it is a championship or bust situation for Doc Rivers' men. Harden's addition has played a massive role in the Sixers' elevated chances of winning a chip.

The former league NBA MVP recently sent a message to the team's fans ahead of the new season, saying (via Ari Alexander):

"Another year to try to win a championship, Philly know how we coming!"

Harden seemed to provide a toned-down response this time around compared to the ones he has given previously.

He sounded extremely confident while talking about the Brooklyn Nets' championship chances when he first joined them. His excitement was evident when he spoke about the same after joining the Philadelphia 76ers last season as well.

It will be interesting to see how far the 76ers can go with a much improved and well-balanced roster this time around.

Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero squash their beef at the CrawsOver Pro-AM game

Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray dap each other during The CrawsOver Pro-Am game

One of the NBA's brewing player rivalries may have ended before reaching its peak. #1 pick Paolo Banchero and Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray seem to have buried the hatchet between them at The CrawsOver Pro-Am on August 20.

Banchero tried to drive against Murray on one of the possessions but lost his balance and fell on the court. The latter immediately extended his hand to Banchero and helped him back to his feet. The duo dapped each other after the incident as well.

Banchero and Murray's supposed beef ignited weeks ago during another Pro-Am game in which they were opponents. The Atlanta Hawks guard produced a highlight reel and dunked on Banchero. Murray then trash-talked the former Duke prospect after the play and was also heard calling him a 'little boy.'

Their altercation extended on social media when Banchero revealed Murray unfollowed him on Instagram and asked him to guard him 1v1 next time. Murray's response to the same seemed to indicate a beef between the two as he said that he lost respect for Banchero after their altercation.

However, the latest incident involving the duo in Seattle seemed to suggest the opposite.

