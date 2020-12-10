NBA News Roundup: Jimmy Butler approves of James Harden's Miami Heat plans, Russell Westbrook shares his distrust with Houston Rockets' COVID-19 protocols

The 2019 blockbuster trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets led fans to believe the Rockets were on the verge of achieving great things. However, the partnership of Russell Westbrook and James Harden didn't work out and the league was shaken when the 2017 NBA MVP asked for a trade. In the latest NBA News Update, Westbrook expressed his distrust in the Rockets organization and mentioned how they didn't keep him safe from the COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, the 2018 MVP, James Harden, is getting restless and has demanded a trade out of the Houston Rockets as well. Harden made his wishes clear when he asked to be moved to another title-contending team. He was heavily linked with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers but the latest NBA Trade Rumors suggest he has added the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat to his list of potential destinations as well.

NBA News Roundup: Russell Westbrook disappointed in the Houston Rockets as they couldn't keep him COVID-19 free

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook contracted the COVID-19 virus in July of 2020 and missed a large part of the NBA bubble in Orlando. When he returned in the middle of the 2020 playoffs, his body was recovering from injury and he wasn't quite the same. Westbrook shared his distrust in the Houston Rockets organization and mentioned how they were unable to keep him safe from the virus.

Russell Westbrook told HOU he was disappointed in their efforts to keep the team COVID free, per @TrueHoop



"The virus caused him to miss weeks of training camp and he went on to have a sub-par playoffs. Sources say that Westbrook’s trust in the organization would never recover." pic.twitter.com/i4vSn8yCUM — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 10, 2020

Russell Westbrook spent the entire Spring season in California with his family and stayed safe during the quarantine period. The players reported to their teams around July 1 and were tested repeatedly. However, Westbrook was tested positive on July 13.

Russell Westbrook stated his trust in the Houston Rockets franchise would never recover and that was a major factor in his decision to demand a trade.

NBA News Roundup: Jimmy Butler likes Instagram post which mentions James Harden might join the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler and James Harden

James Harden has been extremely vocal in his demand to be traded from the Houston Rockets. He was previously linked with the Nets and the 76ers but since a deal failed to transpire in that regard, the All-Star guard has become impatient.

James Harden missed the first few sessions of training camp with the Houston Rockets and it is no mystery that Harden is unhappy with his situation and wants to play for a different team. He also added Eastern Conference heavyweights, the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks to his list of potential trade destinations.

Sources: James Harden now has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations, along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.



More on Inside Pass at @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/Cp1Irm2VZN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 10, 2020

Bleacher Report updated the story via Instagram earlier today and one interesting name to like the post was Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. The fact that Butler liked that post might mean he is interested in that proposition. Butler has spoken highly about Harden earlier as well.

That’s an interesting like pic.twitter.com/9myBjGOouq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 10, 2020

James Harden to the Miami Heat would be a fascinating trade. The Heat made the NBA Finals in 2020 and the addition of a player like Harden may make them title favorites.

